 ZooMaa reveals more about injury that caused retirement from pro Call of Duty - Dexerto
Call of Duty

ZooMaa reveals more about injury that caused retirement from pro Call of Duty

Published: 23/Jan/2021 10:42

by Joe Craven
Zoomaa playing for the NYSL
IG: Zoomaa

Call of Duty League ZooMaa

Former New York Subliners pro player Tommy ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto has delved into the thumb injury that forced him to retire from professional Call of Duty, just days after shocking fans across the world with his announcement. 

Fans of competitive Call of Duty will have grown accustomed to the ever-presence of ZooMaa. Representing FaZe Clan from 2015 to 2019, he was one of the pros who successfully made the leap into the Call of Duty League, joining New York Subliners at its inception in late 2019.

ZooMaa was always competing at the very top level, helping his Subliners team win their Week 11 home series.

However, back on January 19, he shocked the CoD community with an announcement of early retirement, citing an ongoing thumb issue as the primary reason. He said: “Playing through the weakness and pain in my hand just isn’t possible anymore.”

Twitter: ZooMaa
ZooMaa has seen a lot of success in CoD, but has called it a day earlier than many expected.

On January 22, he followed up his initial announcement by delving a little deeper into the injury. He explained that playing on mouse and keyboard is significantly easier than controller.

“So the way it works is that right now I’m having trouble with the range of motion in my thumb,” he said. “That comes from the wrist, you can see the scar… and it just f**ks with the range of motion of my thumb, so like when I’m on the analogue stick my thumb is very weak, and I have a hard time just moving the analogue stick.”

“But with a mouse and keyboard I don’t use that range of motion,” he finished. “The only thing I use my thumb for is clicking one of my side buttons of my mouse and I have no problem doing that. It feels good playing on mouse and keyboard.”

ZooMaa has stated that the issues and pain will prevent him from competing at the top level of professional Call of Duty, but has explained that he will still be streaming and creating content.

From an esports point of view, the NYSL announced the acquisition of Asim to fill Zoomaa’s vacant spot. Their roster, heading into the second CDL season, is as follows:

  • Mackenzie ‘Mack’ Kelley
  • James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks
  • Conor ‘Diamondcon’ Johst
  • Obaid ‘Asim’ Asim
  • Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez (sub)
Call of Duty

Dr Disrespect calls out Activision & Warzone tourney admins for hacker drama

Published: 23/Jan/2021 0:41

by Theo Salaun
dr disrespect vs warzone tournament
Instagram, @drdisrespect / Activision

Warzone

Following scandal over a disqualified cheater in a Warzone tournament, Dr Disrespect is calling out Activision’s lack of an anti-cheat and Twitch Rivals’ lack of a formal process for investigating hacks.

In hours of drama that rocked the competitive Call of Duty: Warzone community, a smaller streamer, ‘Metzy_B,’ was accused of cheating during the $250K Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl tournament. Prior to the final match of the event, his team was disqualified by tournament admins and stripped of any chance at tournament earnings.

Twitch Rivals have remained relatively quiet on the issue, practically ignoring it during the broadcast and offering up a minimally worded explanation over Twitter. In their explanation, the admins simply explained that Metzy “was ruled to be cheating” and subsequently “removed from the event.”

With that lack of transparency, rumors and accusations flew. Former Call of Duty League pro, one of the highest Warzone earners currently, Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren spent hours interrogating the accused and having a friend take control of Metzy’s PC to dive through his logs for any proof of hacks. This all leads to Dr Disrespect asserting that, with or without an Activision anti-cheat, tournament organizers need to do better.

As shared by ‘WickedGoodGames,’ the Two-Time has a clear perspective on this issue. If the developers can’t institute an effective anti-cheat, then every single tournament must “define a process in finding out if he is [cheating] or not … obviously outside of the whole Call of Duty not having an anti-cheat kind of software built in.”

The drama was obviously divisive, as most participants in the tournament believed Metzy (and others) to be cheating, while others weren’t so sure. With no one knowing precisely how Twitch handled the situation, the community was left to investigate themselves.

As Dr Disrespect has heard, the “purple snakes” disqualified Metzy based on “a couple suspicious clips” and without asking to check his computer. This is echoed by the accused himself, who has since commended Tommey for trying to figure out what the admins had failed to.

That account goes directly against others, as fellow competitor BobbyPoff reacted by alleging that Metzy was, in fact, originally reluctant to display his task manager logs.

While the truth may be impossible to find at this point, as Twitch Rivals have given no explanation of their process and any number of files could have been deleted by the time Tommey got access, Dr Disrespect’s point is proven by the drama.

If Activision can’t deliver a functioning anti-cheat and tournament organizers don’t have a strict, transparent policy for hackers — then community infighting over a “grey area” is unavoidable.