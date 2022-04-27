ZooMaa responds to cheating accusations against his Call of Duty Challengers team

Thomas ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto is one of the most successful Call of Duty players in the history of the franchise, and in 2022, he opted to fund a Challengers team pursuing the dream of going pro. Now, it’s been thrown into turmoil amid cheating accusations against his squad.

ZooMaa himself has been leading the charge against cheating amateurs, including pulling the #2 ranked player onto his Twitch show, The Flank, after they exposed their hacks during a Vanguard stream.

Just a few weeks later, though, his amateur team that competes in CDL Challengers, Stallions, have been accused of cheating.

“Stallions coaches have been actively cheating in Challengers calling out for the team on rotating and taking routes via ‘live feed of discord,’” Abas said. “Listen at like 19 seconds, Vinny tells Pat to rotate. This got them into Elite S2 and 30k [pro points].”

Stallions coaches have been actively cheating in Challengers calling out for team on rotating and taking routes via "live feed of discord" listen at like 19s Vinny tells Pat to rotate. This got them into Elite S2 and 30k pps pic.twitter.com/pQoKRMxKoG — abas (@AbasTBE) April 27, 2022

For several years now, communication between players and their coaches has been banned during any kind of competitive match, only allowed between maps or before and after matches.

As this occurred in a very important match for Stallions and their opponents, other competitors questioned what will be done if the team was found to be cheating.

ZooMaa didn’t take long to respond to the clip after it started to circulate, and responded to the original poster, saying: “Obviously I don’t condone rule breaks like this and it’s disappointing. Coaches shouldn’t be talking to players during matches.”

I’ll address this on stream, but obviously I don’t condone rule breaks like this and it’s disappointing. Coaches shouldn’t be talking to players during matches. — FaZe ZooMaa (@ZooMaa) April 27, 2022

He also said that he would be addressing the situation in his next Twitch stream, which will likely take place the same day, April 27.

When ZooMaa does respond to the accusations and address them directly, we’ll be sure to keep this page updated to provide his full response.