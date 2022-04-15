ZLaner finds Warzone secondary weapon that’s better than SMGs

Warzone streamer ZLaner has revealed that he’s discovered an incredible secondary weapon that might be better than some of the game’s SMGs.

The Diamatti has been one of the most overpowered pistols in Call of Duty history along with Vanguard Ratt and the Python. The Diamatti akimbo meta was one of the most broken metas in Warzone as many streamers resulted in using the meta.

After that period, many players turned to use shotguns and regular submachine guns like the MP40, MP5, and now the Owen Gun.

The burst pistol is back on players’ radars as ZLaner has discovers it’s returned to its overpowered state as a single-use secondary (instead of akimbo) in the battle royale.

ZLaner reveals new Diamatti Warzone loadout

In his YouTube video, ZLaner plays high octane games of Warzone’s Rebirth game mode, showing what the Diamatti is still capable of.

He even displays the long-range capabilities, shooting a player far into the distance while boasting about how the Diamatti shoots like a sniper.

“The Diamatti is a f******g sniper rifle buddy!”, ZLaner states after killing a player from a long range.

Of course, the weapon isn’t always the best pick for gunfights, as ZLaner was picked off a number of times by an enemy using a submachine gun.

(Segment starts at 5:23 in the video below)

Zlaner’s Diamatti Warzone loadout

If you’re wondering about the best way to equip a Diamatti in Warzone, here’s a loadout you can use:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrell: 7.2” Task Force

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Magazine: Salvo 30 Round Fast Mag

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Since a storied Warzone streamer like ZLaner has now reintroduced the weapon back to Warzone, who knows how many other streamers and casual players it might influence.