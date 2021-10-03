ZLaner dominates in Warzone with underrated Cold War MP5 loadout

Warzone competitor and Facebook Gaming streamer Zack ‘ZLaner’ Lane surprised his opponents with a sleeper Season 5 loadout, dominating Verdansk ’84 with Cold War’s MP5.

The Warzone meta is constantly evolving, with developer Raven Software pushing out frequent balance patches to help keep the game feeling fresh and varied.

With so many weapons in the game, it can be hard to keep track of what the top players are using, and there are always sleeper picks each season that can help you outgun other operators in Verdansk and Rebirth Island without being ‘popular.’

In another instance of an underrated weapon being able to keep up with the Warzone meta, popular content creator Zack ‘ZLaner’ Lane revived the Cold War MP5 and put the weapon to the test in the Season 5 meta — with some impressive results.

With the Season 5 meta being dominated by other SMGs like the OTs 9, MAC-10, and Bullfrog, many Warzone veterans might be wondering just what ZLaner sees in the CW MP5. Luckily, he broke it down with a detailed look at his surprise loadout.

His setup falls largely in line with how players kitted out the Cold War SMG when its usage was higher. Lane’s loadout includes fan-favorite attachments like the Agency Suppressor, Bruiser Grip, and Raider Stock, among others.

While his MP5 melts opponents at close range, it does need some long-range backup, and for that he breaks out the trusty Stoner 63, often the top pick amongst Cold War LMGs that players take into Verdansk and Rebirth.

ZLaner Cold War MP5 Warzone Loadout

Here, we have a complete breakdown of ZLaner’s Cold War MP5 setup, so you can replicate it in Warzone’s gunsmith before dropping into battle:

MP5

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Grip: Bruiser Grip

Stock: Raider Stock

Ammunition: STANAG 50 Round Drum

This setup is absolutely lethal in close-quarters gunfights, offering impressive mobility and ADS speeds. And, when paired with the STANAG 60 Round Drum, you’ll have just the right amount of ammo to take down multiple enemies with one mag.

ZLaner didn’t hold back from hyping up his MP5 loadout, saying that it held up “really f**king good” compared to the meta SMGs in Warzone. He also backed up his claims with some impressive gameplay — dropping a 30-bomb alongside his frequent Warzone duo, Dr Disrespect.

While other weapons continue to dominate the close-range meta, there will likely be more shakeups coming from Raven alongside the launch of Warzone Season 6 and the highly anticipated integration with Call of Duty: Vanguard when the title releases in late 2021.