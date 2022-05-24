Zero recoil Welgun loadout turns Warzone SMG into deadly AR

Still undecided on which SMG you should be using in Warzone Season 3? Well, there is a Welgun loadout that perfectly blends the power of an SMG at close-range and an Assault Rifle.

With the Warzone Season 3 update massively shaking up the battle royale’s meta, there have been big shifts with each type of weapon as players have struggled to crown a new king.

In terms of SMGs, players have been split between the MP-40, Owen Gun, and Welgun, with each one having its own unique strengths versus the rest of the pack.

While the MP-40 has taken a slender lead in terms of pick rate, the other two remain ultra viable, though the Welgun may just have a leg up on the Owen Gun given it can operate almost like an Assault Rifle with little to no recoil.

Warzone guru Metaphor highlighted the SMG in his May 23 video, revealing a loadout that has been gaining some traction across the community in recent days.

“What you’re going to be able to do with this Welgun is, not only is it a good SMG, but its also a good sniper support,” the YouTuber said, noting the weapon’s lack of recoil as another bonus. “You can easily finish people from any range on the map with this thing… you can easily be beaming people from like 10m to 100m just fine.”

The build isn’t completely funky either. There are still popular attachments like the Recoil Booster, M1941 Hand Stop underbarrel, and 7.62 Gorenko 40-round mags. Though, it’s the 320mm SA Shrouded barrel and SA 43 Folding stock that really transforms things.

Zero recoil Welgun loadout for Warzone Season 3

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : 320mm SA Shrouded

: 320mm SA Shrouded Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : SA 43 Folding

: SA 43 Folding Magazine : 7.62 Gorenko 40-round mags

: 7.62 Gorenko 40-round mags Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Rubber Grip

: Rubber Grip Perk 1 : Fleet

: Fleet Perk 2: Quick

With the Welgun being a key part of the Warzone meta, it shouldn’t be a surprise if players start running this loadout before long.

So, if you get beamed from a fair distance and think it’s hackers, you might just want to think twice before jumping conclusions.