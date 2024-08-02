You’ve probably never used Modern Warfare 3’s fastest-killing gun

With all the constant talk about meta and which guns are best, it’s staggering that one of the most overpowered weapons in MW3 has gone largely unnoticed.

The JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion for the Rival-9 is an extremely powerful Aftermarket Part. When equipped, the conversion kit transforms the SMG into a three-round burst weapon, greatly improving its damage at the cost of mobility.

What makes this so sensational is that it allows the Rival-9 to kill enemies in just two bursts out to 25 meters. With a rate of fire of 882 RPM, that results in a comical TTK of 208 ms, as tested and verified by TrueGameData.

Article continues after ad

To put into perspective how absurd that is, the average time to kill in Black Ops 3 was 233 ms, despite that game giving players 50 less health. A TTK this fast in a game with 150 Health shouldn’t be possible, yet that’s exactly what the JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion is capable of.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the best loadout to use to make this incredible weapon as consistent as possible:

Conversion Kit: JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion

Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Underbarrel: Paracord Grip

Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Dexerto

Those who used the JAK Headhunter variant of the Rival-9 when it was first released may be surprised to hear that it’s so strong. That’s because back in Season 1, it wasn’t that good at all.

Article continues after ad

However, multiple buffs that followed increased both its damage and fire rate by almost 30%. This boosted the converison kit’s lethality, turning it one of the best guns in the game, with it retaining that status ever since.

At the time, the community was so focused on the likes of the BP50 and FJX Horus that this went largely unnoticed. As a result, one of the game’s most dominant weapons hasn’t seen much use at all, despite having very few real flaws.

Article continues after ad

As long as you are enjoy using burst guns and can accept the reduced mobility stats of this conversion kit, you can make a serious argument that the JAK Headhunter is the best gun in Modern Warfare 3. As such, it’s only a matter of time before people catch on, so you may as well get ahead of the curve and try it out.