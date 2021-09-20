xQc slams CoD Vanguard’s ‘busted’ TTK: “People are so tanky”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has been giving the Call of Duty Vanguard Beta a go, but it wasn’t long before he slammed the “busted” TTK and claimed people are tankier compared to previous titles.

Call of Duty Vanguard’s beta is already drawing mixed opinions from casual players, content creators, and pros.

They’ve been quick to pinpoint issues with field upgrades, visual effects, and skins. To make matters worse, hackers have been running rampant too.

It didn’t stop xQc from giving it a go himself though. However, it only took the Twitch star a handful of deaths for him to reach a conclusion of his own: He believes the TTK is “busted”.

xQc was in the middle of a skirmish when an enemy rushed through the door he was covering. He tagged him several times, prompting the enemy to jump as a last-ditch effort to survive.

He eventually went down, but another enemy killed xQc seconds later.

“Why is it that I shoot eight bullets and the guy doesn’t die? Like, what is this,” he said.

“Compared to other Call of Duty games, people are so f**king tanky. It’s so busted. The TTK is dogsh*t.

“What it’s going to do is people are going to run with f**king Drum Mags all the time, right?

“They’re going to be just [holding] left-click the whole time. Just hold down the f**king trigger, man. It’s f**king bullshit. It fosters inaccurate and stupid gameplay.”

xQc expressed concerns about CoD Vanguard when it was first announced, and playing it hasn’t seemed to alleviate all of them.

Keep in mind, though, that it’s not uncommon for developers to improve on their games after the beta runs its course. So, things could change when the game officially launches on November 5.