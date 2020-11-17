xQc immediately regrets mocking CoD controller players - Dexerto

The mouse and keyboard versus controller debate is one that will likely last forever, but Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel had a rude awakening when discussing how “easy” playing Call of Duty on controller is.

The entire argument falls back on the ‘PC Master Race’ idea, with players believing that mouse & keyboard on PC is the optimal way to play any game, especially when it comes to first-person shooters.

Obviously, it all comes down to personal preference. In CoD alone, we see players like Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff stick to his controller roots, while his oft-teammate Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar prefers to play on mouse and keyboard.

xQc falls into the same category as Tim, having made his name as a professional Overwatch player and one of Twitch’s top streamers on mouse and keyboard — and clearly doesn’t have the highest opinion of controller players.

While playing through the new Black Ops Cold War campaign on a controller, xQc explains why quickscoping on a controller isn’t that impressive, but it quickly comes back to bite him.

“There’s bullet magnetism, there’s auto-aim, there’s crosshair magnetism…” the Canadian star said, before telling his viewers to look at how easy it is.

He then proceeded to miss several more shots than he hit, instantly proving himself wrong and regretting mocking controller players before actually testing what he was talking about.

“In this case,” he continued after missing a flurry of shots, “it’s a glitch. It’s a glitch.”

xQc went sheepishly silent after the clip, while his chat burst out in laughter given the incredible timing of what he had been saying about quickscoping on a controller.

Obviously xQc won’t be that upset about it, but he might think twice before he makes comments like that about controller players again.