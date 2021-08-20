xQc explains the problem with World War 2 games amid CoD Vanguard reveal

After watching the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal trailer, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel explained the problem with World War 2 games in general, along with his main concern about the game itself.

Call of Duty: Vanguard isn’t too far away now that the reveal event is done and dusted. But while most fans and streamers were thrilled with what they saw, like new gunsmith features and anti-cheat measures, xQc wasn’t one of them.

He kicked off the conversation by sharing his thoughts about how World War 2 games have been run into the ground. “The problem with war in this scenario is that we’ve run out of them. There hasn’t been enough,” he said.

xQc praised the Call of Duty developers for always finding a way to “make the game good enough for people to buy it” even though some aspects “look crazy or look bad.”

Still, he has some doubts about whether this one will be successful.

“The problem I have is that I think what makes people excited for these games is, in my opinion, the technology, and what I mean by that is their guns and sh*t,” he said.

“But I feel like now we’ve hit the cap where it’s all been discovered. It’s all out there. Now, I feel like going back to this era; it’s going to be, I don’t know, it’s going to be pretty…”

He didn’t finish the sentence, but you can tell what he implied if you read between the lines. And in the end, he wrapped things up by saying he hopes the game will be a pleasant surprise, although he isn’t convinced it will be.

xQc has more or less made up his mind about Call of Duty: Vanguard. However, the jury is still out for many others, and it will be until the game releases on November 5, 2021.

Fortunately, dedicated players will have a chance to test it themselves during the alpha phase, which is expected to take place between August 27 – 29. Perhaps we’ll get a better idea of it then.