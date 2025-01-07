xQc claims COD devs listening to “loser” CDL pros is ruining the game

Top Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has called out Call of Duty pros, saying that the developers need to stop taking their opinion on the game seriously as player numbers dwindle.

After discussing the same problem happening in Overwatch, in which xQc used to be a pro player himself, the Canadian streamer told his viewers that this is a prevalent issue in COD that is holding the franchise back.

“It’s crazy that Call of Duty is still pretty played in general and they listen so much to pro players,” he said in his January 6 Kick stream. “Bro, pro players need to f**king shut up. Pro players need to log off the game, throw their computer in the garbage bin nearby, and go get a job at Home Depot or McDonald’s.

“You’re a f**king loser. You make everything about the game about the bulls**t controller, when the game could be so much more.”

He went on: “You can only use one gun out of 60, and four attachments even though there are six slots. On one map, don’t go to the left side, because I don’t like that part of the map. I don’t like the colors of it. Don’t go inside, and remove two points over there. Now, remove silencers because that’s too broken. Okay, now remove the audio when you’re indoors.

“Like, dude, what a bunch of fat losers man … If they weren’t listening to pros, people would actually play the f**king game.”

He explained his belief that COD appeals too much to controller players and makes it much more difficult for PC/mouse and keyboard players to play against, so while he could use other guns to counter that, those weapons are banned so it depletes the options.

Some of these are common complaints from both casual players and Call of Duty League fans alike – many would love to see a wide variety of weapons used in ranked play and pro matches, adding some more diversity to gunfights, maps, modes, and certain situations.

However, the pros claim that with certain weapons or attachments being “broken” or “uncompetitive,” they end up having to dilute the pool of options to put everyone on a more even playing field and diminish cheesy gunfights.

Call of Duty player numbers have dropped significantly in recent weeks, losing upwards of 40% of the playerbase that were there when Black Ops 6 first launched. Clearly, xQc thinks this could be slowed if the pros had less input on game design decisions.