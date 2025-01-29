XM4 Warzone meta under threat as dominant Season 2 AR melts

The latest assault rifle added to Black Ops 6 in Season 2, the Cypher 091, could be making a serious case to challenge the XM4 as the best gun in the game.

With each new season in Call of Duty, the game gets new weapons, maps, and more, to keep feeling fresh and give players something new to work on.

Season 2 of Black Ops 6 and Warzone is no different, with the return of the iconic PPSh-41 SMG, the Feng 82 LMG, and the Cypher 091 AR – which is already causing some headaches on the map.

Unlocked in the S2 Battle Pass, the Cypher doesn’t look like your typical rifle: but it can certainly pack a punch, especially with the right build.

Cypher 091 better than XM4?

With some early testing, the Cypher 091 is superior to the XM4 at short to medium ranges, killing in fewer bullets with some serious firepower. Here’s how we built ours:

Optic : Willis 3x

: Willis 3x Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Gain-Twist Barrel

: Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel : Precision Foregrip

: Precision Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag II

: Extended Mag II Rear Grip : Ergonomic Grip

: Ergonomic Grip Stock : Combat Stock

: Combat Stock Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

However, if you prefer to use a different Wildcard to Gunfighter, you can drop to five attachments by removing the Combat Stock, Ergonomic Grip, and Recoil Springs.

Activision The Cypher can pack a serious punch, especially if you control the recoil.

At longer ranges though, the much slower rate of fire and increased recoil in comparison to the XM4 mean that it loses out, with it being much harder to beam opponents that are further away.

It’s also worth noting that the XM4’s 100-round magazine attachment is untouchable by the Cypher, which maxes out at 60 rounds with Extended Mag II.

Because of these reasons, the Cypher probably works much better as a Resurgence option on either Rebirth Island or Area 99, where gunfights are closer, more confined, and don’t require quite as much accuracy over time.

If you’re playing on Urzikstan or big squad sizes such as Quads, it may be worth sticking with the XM4, which is still prevalent despite a slight nerf in the Season 2 update.