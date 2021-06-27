XM4 ‘SMG’ Warzone loadout could be new close-range meta weapon

With Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 dropping back on June 17, the XM4 assault rifle has been tearing Verdansk up. Many players have realised how strong it can be up close so, with that in mind, here’s a loadout for an insanely strong ‘SMG’ XM4.

New Warzone seasons and patches mean new weapon metas. While the XM4, as the first AR players unlock, has remained consistently popular in Black Ops Cold War, it has had a negligible impact in Verdansk so far.

That looks to be changing though, with the AR breaking its way into the game’s most popular weapons for the first time. Many have realised that its high fire rate and top tier damage make it an incredibly strong close-quarters weapon and, with the right attachments, can be made into an SMG-AR hybrid of epic proportions.

While the XM4 undoubtedly has weaknesses – its recoil and mag size to name a couple – these can be minimised in Warzone with the right play-style and attachments.

The following XM4 prioritizes handling speed and firepower, meaning accuracy is pushed to the back-burner even more than normal. Using this build at long ranges is not advisable, unless you have professional-level aim.

‘SMG’ Close Range XM4 Warzone Loadout

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: 13.5″ Task Force

13.5″ Task Force Stock: Raider Pad

Raider Pad Ammunition: 45 Rnd

45 Rnd Optic: Microflex LED

As previously mentioned, this weapon prioritizes handling speed and firepower. The Suppressor speeds up ADS time and sprint-to-fire time, as does the Raider Pad stock. These attachments allow you to get your sights up rapidly and are perfect to deal with pesky enemies nearby.

The 13.5″ Task Force barrel improves bullet velocity and strafe speed, meaning your bullets will hit their target faster while you remain a more elusive target. The 45 Rnd mags give you 15 extra shots, but don’t slow ADS or sprint-to-fire time unlike some of the 60 Rnd attachments.

Finally, the Microflex LED gives you a nice clear optic to ensure bullets are maximally accurate, in spite of the gun’s obvious recoil. This is one attachment that you can swap out – if you’re confident of controlling the weapon’s recoil while using its mediocre iron sights. The Tiger Team Spotlight will be perfect for those who want to get rid of the optic.

We’ve seen the incredible slaying power of SMGs like the MAC-10 and MP5 recently, but this XM4, if played with sensibly, will give them all a run for their money.