Wuskin hits back at CoD pros for spreading "dirt" about him & Skrapz

After a fellow Call of Duty League pro commented on Reddit, former London Royal Ravens pro and current free agent, Bradley ‘wuskin’ Marshall, has slammed the Twitter timeline in response.

Wuskin and his twin brother, Matthew ‘Skrapz’ Marshall, are both free agents following a CDL Champs performance in which they, as starters, helped the Royal Ravens finish among the season’s top four.

Advertisement

With Reddit fans discussing the futures of both impressive twins, another free agent, Adam ‘Assault’ Garcia, chimed in to explain that his experience with the Minnesota ROKKR led him to believe that the two were not currently being picked up because of attitude issues.

In Assault’s Reddit comment about the twins, he explained that “there’s a reason they are off London and don’t have offers. They don’t take their jobs serious and chalked scrims to play Warzone all the time.”

Advertisement

This prompted a response from wuskin, who was none too happy with the public shaming.

This guy can not be serious surely pic.twitter.com/mvs2wsEPW0 — wuskin (@wuskinz) September 9, 2020

Dirt on my name just for putting in more time than anyone else. Shits crazy and that rumour has probably cost me a starting spot for S2 in the CDL really can’t believe it — wuskin (@wuskinz) September 9, 2020

In response, wuskin hit Twitter to expose his frustrations, tagging Assault and asking him to DM privately before posting things publicly. Further, he elaborated on Assault’s comments directly: “Don’t say I didn’t care when I was the only one who cared, fool.”

.@Assault bro before u make assumptions like that DM me an ask me. We never had a choice in the wz tournaments bar 1 an it was with Tfue. Dnt say I didn’t care when I was the only 1 who cared you fool — wuskin (@wuskinz) September 9, 2020

In the replies, wuskin’s twin, Skrapz, joined in: “Damn, where do people get these things from? Crazy.”

Advertisement

Dam where do people get these things from ? Crazy 😭 — skrapz (@skrapzg) September 9, 2020

But these two weren’t the only ones to chime in, as a variety of other players and professionals in the competitive Call of Duty scene came to the twins’ defense and reprimanded this behavior generally.

Another free agent, Ulysses ‘AquA’ Silva, who played for the Los Angeles Guerrillas this past season, simply laughed about Assault’s comment and mentioned that he was “mindblown,” prompting a variety of other pros to chime in.

In those responses, Assault explained the twins were cited as reasons for multiple scrims being canceled and OpTic Gaming’s Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat elaborated in agreement with the general principle that focusing on content is problematic when it’s to the detriment of your team’s practice.

Advertisement

This led to wuskin and Skrapz’s former teammate, Rhys ‘Rated’ Price, explaining the twins “didn’t choose to do this” and that it “was out of their hands.”

Ultimately, it’s hard to know exactly what happened behind the scenes or prompted Assault to speak out on the matter publicly. While it’s hard to assign blame, the Florida Mutineers’ Maurice ‘Fero’ Henriquez is likely right: “Let’s regroup ourselves and spread some motherf**king love … peace and love only.”

bros we’ve been going rogue recently as a collective...... lets regroup ourselves and spread some motherfucking love I’m the hippie pro of the group?? peace and love only boys✌️✖️❤️ — jay?? (@f3rocitys) September 9, 2020

At the moment, CDL Rostermania is in full swing and tensions are likely high for some players whose careers are uncertain. To stay up to date on all changes, follow along with our hub and find out how teams are developing.