World’s top-ranked Black Ops 6 player reveals new SMG to rival Jackal PDW

The number one overall player in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play’s Top 250, Havok, shared a KSV loadout designed to compete with the Jackal PDW.

Black Ops 6’s Ranked Play meta has already undergone massive changes in a short amount of time. When the game mode launched on November 21, the XM4, Model L, and Krig C were better AR options than the AMES 85, as they all had much better time-to-kills and overall stats.

However, the Season 1 Reloaded update banned those ARs, leaving the AMES 85 as the only viable option. Meanwhile, the Jackal PDW has always been regarded as the best SMG. Without any competition, the fast-firing SMG is used in every Ranked Play match without fail.

Article continues after ad

That could all be set to change, as Havok finally discovered a worthy contender to the throne.

Best KSV loadout for Black Ops 6 Ranked Play

Dexerto

Here is Havok’s KSV loadout.

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

You would question why Havok would recommend the KSV over the Jackal PDW on paper. From zero to 10 meters, the Jackal PDW’s 225 millisecond time-to-kill speed beats the 264 ms time for the KSV. On top of that, the Jackal PDW has a better ADS time, bullet velocity, and sprint-to-fire speed.

Article continues after ad

Despite that, the KSV’s impressive 800 rounds per minute fire rate is much better than that of the Jackal PDW’s 682 and that’s enough to warrant attention.

Article continues after ad

Havok’s loadout focuses on improving the SMG’s difficult-to-control recoil pattern and overall mobility. The Compensator and Ranger Foregrip help with vertical and horizontal recoil.

Next, the Long Barrel extends the KSV’s maximum damage range from 12.7 meters to 17.8 meters. Lastly, the Balanced Stock and Ergonomic Grip address every important mobility category.

If this KSV loadout doesn’t live up to expectations, check out our guides on the best Ranked Play loadouts.