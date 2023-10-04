Win tickets to Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III Launch event: How to enter

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PEGI 18) launches on November 10, 2023 and it’s never looked better thanks to the PS5’s 4K HDR graphics. Thanks to Activision and PlayStation UK, Dexerto and CharlieIntel are running a competition to offer players in the UK a chance to attend the launch event in London on November 9, 2023. Here’s how to enter.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III reimagines classic Multiplayer on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps, reunites players with Task Force 141 for their next globe-trotting mission in the Campaign, and introduces an all-new take on the Zombies mode — with an experience unique to PlayStation®5 players thanks to the PS5’s 3D audio, Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers.

Dexerto are giving players in the UK a chance to attend Modern Warfare III’s launch event in London on November 9, 2023. Can you prove that you are a true fan? The competition is open to all players, you can take on the three challenges to be in with a chance of winning two tickets to the MWIII launch event.

There are three unique challenges to complete themed around Multiplayer Open Beta, Campaign, and Zombies, with 10 winners per challenge. Here’s how to enter the Dexerto Call of Duty® competition.

Challenges

Open Beta challenge – October 4

Modern Warfare III’s Multiplayer Beta follows on from the Call of Duty Next event which reveals the Multiplayer, Zombies and more, letting players experience a selection of the maps, weapons, and updated movement mechanics that have got players so excited.

In the Open Beta players will have the chance to play some of these legendary maps once again but that’s not all, as there will also be Ground War new experiences, new modes, and of course, the Gunsmith system to play with. The Beta is the perfect opportunity to experience what Modern Warfare III has to offer. Multiplayer has been refined with a longer TTK, slide cancelling, and red dots – and you can feel it all with Haptic Feedback on DualSense.

Weekend one is PlayStation Exclusive with the Early Access Beta going live on October 6 before the Open Beta on October 8. The second Beta weekend is for all platforms and the players can join in on the action from October 12.

In Modern Warfare III’s Beta, players get to experience a selection of remastered iconic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 2009 maps, beautifully realised with PlayStation®5’s 4K resolution and HDR graphics.

So here’s the assignment: As the legendary maps return in the Beta, simply grab a picture of your best K/D on one of the iconic maps. Let us know your favourite memory on the map whilst you’re there!

For a bonus entry and an extra chance to win, include your PlayStation Console in the picture with your K/D.

UK 18+ Residents only. Multi-platform can enter.

Enter: Entry Form

Zombies challenge – October 19

Zombies mode comes to the Modern Warfare franchise with Modern Warfare III and the horror will be even more realistic and spine-chilling with the PlayStation®5’s 3D audio.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Treyarch have partnered with Sledgehammer Games to bring this new take on Zombies. Arriving at Modern Warfare III’s launch, the Zombies mode sees players team up in a brand-new open-world PvE extraction mode to complete story missions, uncover secrets, and battle more undead than we’ve ever seen before.

Modern Warfare III Zombies takes place in the biggest Zombies map ever which you’ll share with other squads of players, massive hordes of the undead, and enemy AI soldiers from Terminus Outcomes. Take on increasingly difficult threats as you move between regions and see how the narrative unfolds through cinematics. Expect familiar faces from both the Modern Warfare and Zombies storylines as you take on the Zombie hordes on November 10.

With the PlayStation 5, you can hear every Zombie scream and never be caught off guard thanks to its impressive 3D audio.

Your next undead assignment will be released on October 19.

Campaign challenge – November 1

Call of Duty is known for its blockbuster campaigns and it doesn’t get any more immersive than having a DualSense controller in your hands. Modern Warfare III’s campaign picks up where Modern Warfare II left off, reuniting players with Captain Price and the rest of Task Force 141 to thwart Makarov’s plans across both new and familiar locations such as Verdansk, London, and more.

With Call of Duty’s most realistic graphics yet, experience Modern Warfare III’s brand-new Open Combat Missions in all their 4K glory on PlayStation®5 and you’ll feel it all with the DualSense controller’s Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers. Either go all guns blazing or stealthy as you take on these large-scale levels—the choice is yours.

You’ll also get to experience Modern Warfare III’s campaign up to a week early with the Campaign Early Access for players who pre-order.

Your final campaign assignment will be released November 1.

How can I enter?

To enter Dexerto Call of Duty® challenge to attend Modern Warfare III’s launch event in London, players must be UK residents, aged eighteen (18) and over, and submit their entries through the forms attached above.

Modern Warfare III’s Open Beta comes to PlayStation first on Friday, October 6 but don’t worry, players on all platforms will get a chance to enter as the Crossplay Beta arrives on October 12.

T&Cs

You can check out the full terms and conditions here.

Activision Publishing, Inc. is not a sponsor of this Giveaway. The “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” names, logos, and/or materials are used for purposes of promotion and/or prize descriptions only and such use is not intended to suggest or imply Activision’s sponsorship of this Giveaway.

© 2023 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, MODERN WARFARE and WARZONE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.