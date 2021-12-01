Will Rebirth Island still be in Warzone Pacific after Caldera arrives?

Rebirth Island was added to Warzone with the Black Ops Cold War integration at the end of 2020 and has quickly become very popular among players. But will it survive the Vanguard integration when the new Caldera map arrives?

The Call of Duty: Vanguard integration has promised to bring Caldera with it, a new map that players have been clamoring for for some time.

With the full Caldera map revealed, including all of the main POIs, some players’ sights have been set on Rebirth Island and its popular Resurgence mode, which many prefer over the classic BR experience in Verdansk.

So what’s the plan for Rebirth?

Will Rebirth be in Warzone Pacific?

The good news for Rebirth players is that it will still be in the game after the Vanguard integration.

It’s not clear whether the map will stay exactly the same in Warzone Pacific or if they make adjustments, but it is featured on the original Vanguard x Warzone Season 1 roadmap.

Will Rebirth be in Warzone Pacific on Day 1?

As confirmed in the Warzone Pacific Season 1 patch notes, Rebirth Island will not be in the game for at least a week, starting from when Caldera becomes available to everyone on December 9.

That said, it will be available on December 8 for Vanguard owners with early access, so there will be a limited time of play.

While Rebirth will be removed in Week 1, the Resurgence mode will be available in Caldera during opening week, so at least you will still be able to get your Resurgence fix.

Obviously, Rebirth Island won’t be gone forever. As promised in the patch notes, it will arrive back in the game at some point during Season 1.

An exact date has not yet been confirmed, but with Caldera stealing the limelight, Rebirth players might find themselves falling in love with the classic battle royale experience again.