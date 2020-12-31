Will OpTic dominate Cold War? Best Call of Duty League Players for Season 2 - Dexerto

The Call of Duty League’s second season moves over to Black Ops Cold War, and the league is going to heat up as we transition to a 4v4 format. As such, here are the best players we’re keeping an eye on going into the 2021 campaign.

CDL 2020 Champion and league MVP Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro dominated last season and there’s no reason to believe he won’t contend for his titles again in 2021. The former Halo World Champion came over to CoD with high expectations and completely delivered for his Dallas Empire, parent org Envy and fans across the CDL.

But he’s going to have stiff competition. The Atlanta FaZe’s Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr and teammate Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris, along with Chicago Optic’s Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon and Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell should also feast in 2021.

These are players who’ve proven their worth in the CDL’s first season (or the season prior, in Dashy’s case) so with the new 4v4 landscape and return to a Treyarch title, are expected to be some of the scariest individual talents throughout the league.

Meanwhile, Sam ‘Octane’ Larew was the single ray of hope for Seattle Surge in 2020, and now with a new squad around him, we’re excited to see what he can muster heading into BOCW.

Similarly, longtime veteran Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat has proven he still has everything it takes to be a top contender in this league, and we expect him to have a great year with the newly formed LA Thieves.

Take a look at the full video to see why we expect these players to have a stellar season in CDL 2021.