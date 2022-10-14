Will Modern Warfare 2 owners get early access to Warzone 2?

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

When Warzone first launched in early 2020, the Call of Duty battle royale title was made exclusive to Modern Warfare owners only for a limited time. But will Infinity Ward follow suit with Warzone 2?

Warzone 2 is due to launch on November 16, a little under three weeks after Modern Warfare 2.

While Warzone itself has been very popular, Activision and developers Infinity Ward wanted to bring players a new battle royale experience, unifying the BR with MW2 and every CoD game going forward.

While the game will remain free to play, there has been some speculation that it could launch locked behind the Modern Warfare 2 paywall, but it’s unclear yet exactly whether that will happen.

Warzone 2 early access

Those who can remember back to March 2020 will know that Modern Warfare (2019) owners were able to play Warzone a few hours before it launched globally to absolutely everyone. While it was only around 3 hours, it still gave MW players that very early edge.

Similarly, when Caldera first launched, players who owned Call of Duty: Vanguard were able to access the new map 24 hours early, with non-owners having to wait on the sidelines for that time.

At the time of writing, there has been no suggestion that Modern Warfare 2 owners will get early access to Warzone 2, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

If they do end up doing this, it will likely be communicated with players in advance of the game’s launch. It’s also unlikely that the early access would be much longer than the 24 hours Vanguard owners got for Caldera, as they won’t want to lock the game away from players for too long if at all.

Ahead of the game dropping, Infinity Ward revealed that they have already banned over 60,000 “illicit accounts” throughout the Modern Warfare 2 beta weekends.