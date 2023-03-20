Will Himmelmatt Expo be added to Modern Warfare 2 ranked play?

Himmelmatt Expo was added to Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer with the launch of Season 2 Reloaded on March 15, and with a lot of rumors circulating over it becoming a Call of Duty League map, one question many have asked is whether it will be added to ranked play.

Ranked play has been a huge hit since it got added to Modern Warfare 2, with players dropping in and attempting to fight their way up the ranks and, hopefully, match up against the pros and prove their worth as a competitor.

Despite that, there are certain maps and modes that players and competitors really don’t enjoy all that much and were desperate for new maps to arrive that could be competitively viable.

In stepped Himmelmatt Expo, which immediately entered the discussion to be a CDL map, possibly replacing Al Bagra Fortress. But will it actually happen?

Himmelmatt Expo in CDL & ranked play

Unfortunately for those who want to see Fortress out of the map pool — especially for the Control game mode — it’s easier said than done to get Expo added in.

At this moment in time, the Call of Duty League is played on an older patch of the game, due to a killcam glitch that has been present in the game in recent updates. As Atlanta FaZe coach James Crowder explained, they can’t play a new map on an old patch, but if they update to the new patch to add it in, they will then have to play with the killcam glitch.

Obviously, this puts the league in a bit of a tough spot, especially as an overwhelming number of CDL players want Fortress removed.

As CDL rules are reflected in ranked, we would expect any major map changes to be reflected in-game. The issue now is that, as regular ranked players are playing on the latest patch, there is less of a reason for the map not to be added in.

There hasn’t been any final decision made on the map regardless, so this situation could change by the time Major 4 Qualifiers start on Friday, March 31. Until an announcement is made, we can only guess at whether Expo will be added into the Modern Warfare 2 ranked map pool.