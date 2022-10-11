Will Call of Duty Points transfer to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

With the upcoming launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in October and November respectively, many Call of Duty players are questioning whether their CoD Points, the native in-game currency in CoD, will carry over.

We know already that cosmetics that have already been purchased in Warzone 1 and other mainline multiplayer CoD titles will not be carrying over, as Call of Duty moves to a unified 2.0 engine, aligning all future games together.

That said, while cosmetics already bought may not carry over into the new generation, many players still have money tied up in CoD Points in the game, in fear that they may become useless after the switch.

Alternatively, there is a concern that if they spend all their CoD Points now to be safe, the cosmetics they own can’t be used as much because of the switch to Warzone 2, essentially rendering it a waste of money.

Do CoD Points transfer to MW2 and Warzone 2?

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether CoD Points will transfer to the new titles, with Activision and developers Infinity Ward not offering word on what happens with unused Points.

These Points have transferred between Call of Duty games in the past, such as from Modern Warfare, to Black Ops Cold War, to Vanguard.

However, as Warzone has always operated in the same game, it’s hard to tell whether Activision will follow the same route for their new battle royale experience.

With launch right around the corner, it’s unclear whether Activision plans to reveal what happens with leftover CoD Points in the new games, but we’ll know soon enough either way.