Why the DMR is the most broken gun in Warzone right now - Dexerto

Following Black Ops Cold War’s integration with Warzone at the start of Season 1, there’s been a lot of discussions as to what’s the best weapon to use right now in the battle royale. There’s one that has certainly stood out from the rest: the DMR 14 tactical rifle.

When it comes to hit-or-miss weapons in Warzone, semi-automatics have been largely the latter since the game’s release, but that’s changed drastically now with the emergence of the DMR 14 as most players’ go-to option.

Added as part of the brand new ‘Tactical Rifles’ category, it provides the highly valuable combination of low recoil, reliable accuracy, substantial damage, and decent range – all of which are qualities that most Warzone players look for when building their loadouts.

It’s ironic that in a class that features the AUG and M16 – two guns that have been categorized as “overpowered” by the player-base – it’s the DMR that’s emerged as the most lethal option, which is why everyone seems to be using it along with an SMG like the MAC-10 or MP5 in Verdansk.

Let’s take a look at a couple of examples that show the rifle dominating gunfights without offering any chance of rebuttal – in some cases, doing so with just a single clip.

Popular competitive Warzone player ‘AverageJoeWo’ demonstrated the DMR’s potential with a relentless squad wipe right outside Airport, prompting a disbelieving yet apropos reaction from the streamer.

Like a hot knife through butter, the Tactical Rifle mowed down the opponents with a single 30-round clip, leading to a wave of outcry from players asking Treyarch and Raven Software to nerf the gun as soon as possible.

Then there’s Tyler ‘TeeP’ Polchow; yes, he’s a former Call of Duty World Champion and a top-tier Warzone player, but no one should be able to do this with any weapon, no matter how good at the game you may be.

As you can see, the Warzone content creation community hasn’t missed the opportunity to milk the DMR for what it’s worth, which has contributed to its ever-growing usage rate in the battle royale.

YouTubers and streamers continue to post videos and clips of the weapon tearing apart the opposition on Verdansk, and while the art of click-baiting is at its highest peak yet, with this gun, many of these seemingly outlandish claims like “one-shot loadout” and “unfair” are actually appropriate.

Best DMR 14 loadout in Warzone

The saying “if you can’t beat em’, join em'” certainly applies where this weapon is concerned; while it remains in the conditions that it’s in, it’s better to use the DMR rather than fall victim to it over and over again by sweaty players who love squeezing the juice out of every meta.

After careful analysis, we’ve put together what we feel is the most dominant combination of attachments for it – these should let you wreak havoc whether on Verdansk or Rebirth Island:

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Underbarrell: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Barrel: 20.8 Task Force

20.8 Task Force Ammunition: Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag

There’s almost no doubt that the DMR will eventually get nerfed in Warzone, likely sooner rather than later, but then again, the R9-0 “Fire Shotgun” didn’t get tweaked for months, so you never know with the developers.

Until then, put together this loadout and see how much greener the grass is on the other side.