Why the DMR is the most broken gun in Warzone right now - Dexerto

Why the DMR is the most broken gun in Warzone right now

Published: 23/Dec/2020 0:34 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 0:36

by Albert Petrosyan
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Following Black Ops Cold War’s integration with Warzone at the start of Season 1, there’s been a lot of discussions as to what’s the best weapon to use right now in the battle royale. There’s one that has certainly stood out from the rest: the DMR 14 tactical rifle.

When it comes to hit-or-miss weapons in Warzone, semi-automatics have been largely the latter since the game’s release, but that’s changed drastically now with the emergence of the DMR 14 as most players’ go-to option.

Added as part of the brand new ‘Tactical Rifles’ category, it provides the highly valuable combination of low recoil, reliable accuracy, substantial damage, and decent range – all of which are qualities that most Warzone players look for when building their loadouts.

It’s ironic that in a class that features the AUG and M16 – two guns that have been categorized as “overpowered” by the player-base – it’s the DMR that’s emerged as the most lethal option, which is why everyone seems to be using it along with an SMG like the MAC-10 or MP5 in Verdansk.

DMR 14 in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
The DMR 14 has so far proven to be unstoppable in Warzone.

Let’s take a look at a couple of examples that show the rifle dominating gunfights without offering any chance of rebuttal – in some cases, doing so with just a single clip.

Popular competitive Warzone player ‘AverageJoeWo’ demonstrated the DMR’s potential with a relentless squad wipe right outside Airport, prompting a disbelieving yet apropos reaction from the streamer.

Like a hot knife through butter, the Tactical Rifle mowed down the opponents with a single 30-round clip, leading to a wave of outcry from players asking Treyarch and Raven Software to nerf the gun as soon as possible.

Then there’s Tyler ‘TeeP’ Polchow; yes, he’s a former Call of Duty World Champion and a top-tier Warzone player, but no one should be able to do this with any weapon, no matter how good at the game you may be.

As you can see, the Warzone content creation community hasn’t missed the opportunity to milk the DMR for what it’s worth, which has contributed to its ever-growing usage rate in the battle royale.

YouTubers and streamers continue to post videos and clips of the weapon tearing apart the opposition on Verdansk, and while the art of click-baiting is at its highest peak yet, with this gun, many of these seemingly outlandish claims like “one-shot loadout” and “unfair” are actually appropriate.

YouTube is full of crazy DMR 14 loadouts for players to use in Warzone.

Best DMR 14 loadout in Warzone

The saying “if you can’t beat em’, join em'” certainly applies where this weapon is concerned; while it remains in the conditions that it’s in, it’s better to use the DMR rather than fall victim to it over and over again by sweaty players who love squeezing the juice out of every meta.

After careful analysis, we’ve put together what we feel is the most dominant combination of attachments for it – these should let you wreak havoc whether on Verdansk or Rebirth Island:

  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Muzzle: Agency Silencer
  • Underbarrell: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Barrel: 20.8 Task Force
  • Ammunition: Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag

There’s almost no doubt that the DMR will eventually get nerfed in Warzone, likely sooner rather than later, but then again, the R9-0 “Fire Shotgun” didn’t get tweaked for months, so you never know with the developers.

Until then, put together this loadout and see how much greener the grass is on the other side.

Warzone players are unlocking Black Ops Cold War Streetsweeper Shotgun early – here’s how

Published: 22/Dec/2020 20:47

by Tanner Pierce
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Despite still not released in Black Ops Cold War or Warzone, Call of Duty players are able to unlock Season 1’s Streetsweeper shotgun ahead of schedule thanks to a bug in the battle royale’s challenges.

While the Streetsweeper shotgun was originally announced with the Season 1 update, the weapon was always intended to not be available until sometime in the middle of the season. While no release date was announced, most players assumed that it would be coming during the mid-season update, as that was the case with a lot of weapons during the Modern Warfare era.

Now, thanks to a new glitch, it seems like some Black Ops Cold War players are able to get their hands on the weapon early – without the use of hacking – thanks to a new bug in Warzone.

Activision
The Streetsweeper was first seen in the BOCW Season 1 cinematic, held by Stitch.

How to unlock Streetsweeper Shotgun early in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War

According to reports from numerous players, the unlock challenges for the Streetsweeper are actually live within Warzone right now.

All players have to do is get 3 kills in a row with a Black Ops Cold War shotgun (Hauer 77 or Gallo SA12) without dying in 15 different matches. While that might seem simple enough, it’s a bit tricky due to the fact that it must be completed in Warzone and not standard multiplayer.

That being said, once you unlock it, the weapon will show up within the create-a-class screen in both multiplayer and the battle royale, and you can level it up just like normal, adding all the attachments and camos you want.

According to YouTuber PrestigeIsKey, who unlocked it for himself, the weapon is pretty powerful but has an insanely slow reload speed and there’s nothing that can be done to mitigate that issue, at least for now.

It is important to note, however, that this a bug, as the weapon is clearly not meant to be live yet in any capacity, meaning players might end up suddenly having their access to the shotgun revoked once Treyarch catches wind of the bug, if they haven’t already.

It’s also interesting that this isn’t the first time this particular weapon has appeared in-game ahead of schedule; when the Season One update dropped on December 16, players were able to inspect the shotgun and two other mid-season melee weapons in the BOCW Gunsmith before Treyarch hastily removed them from the menus.

At this point, it’s not clear what Treyarch’s course of action is regarding this situation; we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.