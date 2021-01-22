 Why OpTic Chicago vs LA Thieves is Call of Duty’s next eClasico - Dexerto
Why OpTic Chicago vs LA Thieves is Call of Duty’s next eClasico

Published: 22/Jan/2021 6:23

by Brad Norton
H3CZ and Nadeshot staring down
OpTic Gaming and Envy have always been rivals in competitive Call of Duty, though the Green Wall might have a new contender to look out for, with the LA Thieves primed to steal the spotlight in 2021’s hottest matchup.

There has always been one constant in the Call of Duty scene. When OpTic and Envy square off, everyone tunes in. The ‘eClasico’ has long been one of the biggest showdowns in all esports. But with the dawn of a new competitive season, could it now be time for another historic rivalry to emerge?

With Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez and the power of the Green Wall helping build Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag into the cultural icon he is today, there’s no denying the rich history between the two CDL franchise owners. After a year on the sidelines, Nadeshot’s LA Thieves finally have a chance to steal the show and perhaps steal some of OpTic’s momentum in the process.

Could OpTic have new rivals for the year ahead? Will this hotly anticipated clash become Call of Duty’s next unmissable matchup? Only time will tell how this budding feud will evolve, though no two teams have more potential to capture the entire esports community in 2021 quite like OpTic Chicago and the LA Thieves.

H3CZ and Nadeshot: The friendliest of rivals

H3CZ and Nadeshot together
H3CZ and Nadeshot are cut from the same cloth in that they’re both extremely passionate fans of their own organizations.

It’s near impossible to think of the powerhouse CDL brands without thinking of the faces behind them. While current owners of their respective organizations, the esports journeys of H3CZ and Nadeshot have been intertwined for more than a decade now.

OpTic Gaming was the first Call of Duty team Nadeshot ever represented at the professional level. It’s the pillar in esports history he helped build as captain over a six-year competitive career. It was the foundation from which he became one of the biggest stars in the gaming industry.

H3CZ and Nadeshot
Nadeshot and H3CZ were inseparable throughout OpTic’s early rise in the esports industry.

Since his departure in 2015, Nadeshot has been replicating that success at 100 Thieves and now, the LA Thieves CDL franchise. While the pair were inseparable in the past, they’ll both be gunning for the top spot on different teams in 2021.

Both are uber-competitive at their core, but we’ve still rarely seen that competitive edge come out against one another. Their teams made their League of Legends debut side by side in 2018, facing off a handful of times throughout the year. Meanwhile, we only had one year to enjoy the matchup in Call of Duty.

Each time they met, however, it started to feel increasingly significant. In fact, the last time they were against one another, happened to be when the stakes were highest: in the 2019 Champs lower bracket finals. 

Call of Duty LAN event
100 Thieves got the better of OpTic throughout most of 2019.

A 3-0 sweep for the Thieves is how their final showdown in Call of Duty came to an end. Knowing the importance of Champs to everyone involved, especially H3CZ, there’s no chance that loss doesn’t sting to this day.

Now, both owners have revitalized their presence in the scene and both are ready to come out swinging with who they believe are the best players in the world today. No matter how many times they meet in 2021, nor who emerges as the victor each time around, all eyes will be on H3CZ and Nadeshot.

Dashy’s golden opportunity against the Thieves

Dashy on stage
2021 is Dashy’s chance to right the wrongs from the inaugural CDL season.

2020 wasn’t the follow-up Dashy had hoped for after a breakout year in Black Ops 4. His initial run with OpTic was full of extraordinary highlights and standout performances but it all came crashing down with the release of Modern Warfare.

As franchising took hold of the scene, Dashy was left behind while OpTic transitioned into a completely different entity. With H3CZ now building out the Huntsmen brand under NRG, Dashy did all he could to be traded over. Unfortunately for him, it wasn’t in the cards. Despite allegedly threatening to bench himself, he was re-signed to a spot at OGLA.

What followed was a turbulent year throughout the inaugural CDL season with Dashy reluctantly playing alongside new teammates in SlasheR, Kenny, and JKap. Poor placements at early events saw Dashy relegated to the bench, with little hope of turning things around.

Dashy playing for OGLA
2020 was a rough year for Dashy having spent a good amount of time on the OGLA bench.

Cut to 2021, a year which H3CZ predicts will be “transformative” for Dashy. Now, the stage is set for the ultimate comeback in every sense of the word. Not only does he have a chance to live up to his 2019 hype, but he’ll be able to do so against the roster that seemingly held him back in 2020.

When OpTic Chicago squares off against the Los Angeles Thieves in 2021, it’ll be Dashy taking on his former teammates. He has a chance to wipe the slate clean against the Thieves. 

We may be in a different cycle with Black Ops Cold War, though emphatic victories over SlasheR, Kenny, and TJHaLy throughout the season, could reignite his star power. Not to mention, Dashy also has a history with Temp as well, having teamed together much earlier in their careers.

On the other side of the coin, LA trumping their rivals at Chicago would only add fuel to the fire. While friends outside the lobby, there’s no denying the trash talk between maps would be on another level given the history between players.

TJHaLy’s shot at revenge on OpTic

OpTic Gaming raising a trophy
TJHaLy now finds himself going against former OpTic teammates Scump and Dashy.

While every player on both sides has their reasons to win, TJHaLy might have a bigger fire under him than anyone else. As the CDL came into effect, he too was left behind alongside Dashy.

Things didn’t quite pan for his first year in the league, and now, the iceman is completely separated from his former teammates. There’s no more Scump next to him on stage, no more Dashy hyping him up online.

For once, he’ll be on the opposite side in the lobby.

Again, he’s close friends with everyone outside of the game. But when it comes time to load in against OpTic, rest assured there will be an extra sense of motivation for TJHaLy. 

He’ll be looking to prove he’s a top-tier player without them. That he can reach the top of the CDL rankings in spite of them. Ultimately, show his team is stronger than theirs. 

TJHaLy playing for OpTic
TJHaLy will be looking to prove himself against his former OpTic teammates.

Making a statement and trying to topple the current OpTic lineup will be a storyline to watch throughout the year. Questions will be answered as the spotlight shines on TJHaLy to outperform his former allies turned rivals.

As some added spice to the matchup, no one can forget how 2020 came to an end for TJHaLy. Losing a game five, round 11 1v1 against Envoy is sure to have stung. Now TJ has every opportunity to move past that low point and prove himself a cut above Envoy and OpTic.

While H3CZ is inclined to promote Empire or FaZe as their biggest rivals for the year, there’s no denying that OpTic Chicago vs the LA Thieves has an unrivaled flair to it. With their legions of fans, it’s sure to captivate the community each time around unlike any other matchup this year.

It just so happens that fans won’t have to wait long to see their highly anticipated first showdown. The CDL’s Kick-Off Classic is bringing us six opening matchups from January 23 to January 24. Our first taste of the new eClasico closes the show, as the Thieves are all set to try and scale the Green Wall.

UnRationaL’s team wins Twitch Rivals $250K Warzone Doritos Bowl: final placements

Published: 22/Jan/2021 3:40 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 3:46

by Brad Norton
Twitch Rivals Warzone
Share

Twitch Rivals Warzone

UnRationaL’s team came away with the win after a controversial day of action in the $250,000 Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl event. Here’s how the five rounds of private lobby competition unfolded throughout the Grand Finals on January 21.

  • Team UnRationaL took home the lion’s share of the $250K prize pool.
  • Team Iron led the charge for most of the event, only falling short in the final round.
  • Top competitors lashed out over cheating accusations. One team disqualified from the event.

Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl Grand Finals: Placements

$250,000 was on the line for the Twitch Rivals event, making it one of the biggest Warzone competitions of all time. After a month of delays, 49 teams were all set to drop in a fight for the best placement possible. Regardless of performance, each and every team was awarded in the end. The top Trio claimed a whopping $45,000 for their efforts while the team in last place still got $1,200.

Current Placement Team Points
1st UnRationaL, StayFinessen, Nickool 127
2nd aamerica, Med1cinee_, Royalize_ 94
3rd its_iron, OPMarked, yeet 89
4th Aydan, Blazt, Rated 83
5th zColorss, Frozone, aHTracTXII 78
6th PRAY3RS, NobuSpartan, bbreadman 75
7th BobbyPoffGaming, chun, Pieman 75
8th mrdaft, GalvanizeCOD, Enable 71
9th zSmittyTV, KriiNkz, mvriiooo 70
10th HusKerrs, JoeWo, Symfuhny 70

Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl: Results & recap

The first custom match got off an intense start with many of the biggest names dropping out early. While a handful of fan-favorite teams made it to the top 10, it was Team Iron that took out the emphatic win. They knocked out HusKerr’s in the closing moments to secure the victory with 17 kills to their name. They immediately jumped into first place with 42 points in total.

Iron and his Trio continued their reign atop the standings through the next two rounds though the gap continued to close. UnRationaL’s team came just one point away from tying the leaders, with Frozone’s Trio falling close behind in third place.

A qualifying team closed out the victory in round four, however, things soon hit a bump in the road. The broadcast cut to a prolonged break as cheating accusations began making the rounds. Multiple players lashed out over alleged cheaters in the custom lobby.

After roughly an hour of investigations behind the scenes, METZY_B, kyrptic_j0ker, & Unifyz were disqualified from the event.

They would not be eligible for any prizing, the hosts soon confirmed. Therefore, the fifth and final map was played with one less team.

It all came down to a heated final battle though one Trio was able to cruise through to the top spot. UnRationaL, StayFinessen, and Nickool dominated in the final round, securing the first place prize and taking out the win with a 33 point lead over second place.

Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl Finals: Invited teams & qualifiers

25 teams were invited to compete in the Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl. From the most popular streamers to veteran competitors, all of the biggest names were dropped into the same lobby.

Alongside the invited Trios, 24 qualifying teams are also in the lobby. However, the lobby size soon shrank as one team was disqualified from the event.

Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl Teams
Tfue, Destroy, ClutchBelk
Kalei, xcudi, Pz_Blue
IceManIsaac, exzachtt, Rallied
Swagg, GD_booya, SuperEvan
TeePee, DouisRaw, Merk
Tommey, AlmxndTV, newbz
HusKerrs, JoeWo, Symfuhny
LEGIQN, babydillster, x2Pac_ThuGLorD
p90princess, ReelMason, AngelWalks
LuckyChamu, Repullze, KuyaJay
BobbyPoffGaming, chun, Pieman
aamerica, Med1cinee_, Royalize_
its_iron, OPMarked, yeet
JaredFPS, Bartonologist, RussDaddy
UnRationaL, StayFinessen, Nickool
ProblemWright, Braxtvn, stukawaki
mrdaft, GalvanizeCOD, Enable
Pamaj, Dirty, JHaZeGV
SebasBeron, FadezIV, galex
Aydan, Blazt, Rated
jordy2d, Sallyisadog, LoochyTV
ItsMeRachelG, ukforty, mnavo
1Bibby, JoshuaAlfaro, AznBoi
(DISQUALIFIED) METZY_B, kyrptic_j0ker, Unifyz
PRAY3RS, NobuSpartan, bbreadman

Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl Finals: Format

For this major Warzone event, teams played in private lobbies, opposed to the usual kill-race format. There were 49 teams in total as every Trio battled it out in the same match.

Points were accumulated across five lobbies as placement and kills were all-important. Each elimination was worth one point and more points were awarded for a better finish. The full point structure can be seen below.

Placement Points
1st 25
2nd 20
3rd 15
4th 10
5th-7th 7
8th-10th 4
11th-15th 2
16th-20th 1

 