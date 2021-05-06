Why OpTic Chicago can't beat CDL’s top teams - Dexerto

With a 3/11 record against Call of Duty’s top teams, it’s fair to say OpTic Chicago are struggling against CDL’s finest… But why? And is it do-or-die time for T2P?

On Reverse Sweep, hosts Katie Bedford, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker and Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt look at what’s going wrong for OpTic Chicago, with them struggling to beat the top teams and live up to the expectations on their shoulders.

Are they simply underperforming? Or are the other teams really that much better than them? It’s hard to tell right now, but Enable and Pacman offer their insight into the CDL’s most popular team.