Why OpTic are CoD Champs dark horses

CDL Champs 2021 is almost here and is shaping up to be one of the most competitive ever. With all eyes on tournament favorites, Reverse Sweep’s Andrew ‘Enigma’ Campion takes us over the horizon, and explains why OpTic Chicago are the ultimate dark horse.



OpTic enter the tournament as the fourth seed and will face off against the New York Subliners. With the team starting to reach their final form, OpTic are no team to be taken lightly.

With a great map pool, experience, and consistency throughout Major 5, OpTic feel destined to make a Champs run. Enigma shows us exactly what OpTic must do to conquer their Top-4 nightmare and cement their CDL legacy with a ring.

