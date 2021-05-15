Why NYSL will win CDL Stage 3 Major - Dexerto

While the big names like Atlanta FaZe and Toronto Ultra are who most fans are talking about as favorites to win the $500,000 Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major, the New York Subliners are definitely a contender that’s flying a bit under the radar.

A new wave of excitement was injected into NYSL when HyDra was finally added to the starting lineup ahead of Stage 3. With the rookie now in the middle of his first CDL Major, Reverse Sweep’s Andrew Campion breaks down why the Subliners stand apart from the rest of the league.

Discover more: How Clayster’s NYSL gamble paid off