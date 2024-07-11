Why more Warzone players are using Thermites after Season 4 Reloaded C4 nerfs

Warzone content creator WhosImmortal made his case for why players should use Thermites moving forward as a replacement for C4.

C4 dominated Warzone for most of Season 4 as a must-use lethal equipment item. In response, Raven Software dished out two nerfs that knocked the lethal down a few pegs, taking it completely out of the meta.

A June 19 hotfix nerfed the lethal’s throw velocity and damage radius. And then, to hammer the point home, one week later on June 26 the devs doubled down by decreasing C4 damage values across the board.

Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal explained that C4 desperately needed a nerf because one direct shot only left an enemy with 25 health points. After both updates, that damage decreased significantly, opening the door for other options.

Although two C4s can still kill an enemy, the likelihood is much smaller. So, as for what’s next, WhosImmortal argued, “Thermites can be incredibly useful because you throw them very far, and if you stick a player, you’ll be able to have that burning effect that can knock players easily.”

In addition, Thermite can also directly counter riot shield users if you throw one at their feet and reveal an enemy’s location, even if you don’t stick it directly. Despite Thermites potentially taking over standard battle royale matches, WhosImmortal believes that Throwing Knives are the better option for Resurgence.

Since Resurgence features a smaller map and respawn mechanics, the fast-paced gameplay is more suited to Throwing Knives, as it’s more beneficial to finish a downed enemy with one Throwing Knife and get back into the action.

Sticky Grenades are an alternative option in standard battle royale matches if you aren’t a fan of Thermites.

You can throw this lethal equipment item far; if you stick an enemy, it’s possible to down them in one hit. However, we still believe that Thermites offer more versatility because Sticky Grenades don’t have splash damage if you miss an enemy.

With Season 5 just a few weeks away, this is subject to change, as the update could shake up the meta again. But for now, we recommend finally retiring C4 once and for all and giving Thermites a chance.