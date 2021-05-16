Why LAN will expose the Call of Duty League’s worst players - Dexerto

The ongoing global health crisis pushed the Call of Duty League’s first and second seasons online, but we finally have a return date for LAN, and it could spell trouble for some of the league’s lesser players.

Despite the Call of Duty League signalling a transition to the future for the esport, its first two seasons have been forced into online play for the majority. Naturally, this had led to frustrations among players (and fans), but the CDL has finally confirmed that LAN will return for Stage IV’s Major at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

While everyone in the CoD community is excited for LAN to return, we take a look at the impact it could have on the CDL’s lesser players, and whether it could signal a return to the top for some competitive veterans. It’ll definitely be worth keeping an eye on rosters after the Stage IV Major in June.

