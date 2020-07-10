Why Gunless Is The Best CoD Pro Censor Has Ever Played

Doug 'Censor' Martin has long been known as one of the professional Call of Duty scene's most vocal players, but who is the best player he's ever come up against? Here, he explains why it's Pierce 'Gunless' Hillman, who was dropped from the Chicago Huntsmen starting roster at the start of May 2020.

Censor has played alongside, and against, nearly every top CoD pro there is. He pinpointed Austin 'SlasheR' Liddicoat as the best player he has been a teammate with, but his pick for the best player he's ever come up against may come as a shock.

When it comes to the best CoD player of all time, names like Karma, Crimsix and Scump dominate proceedings. Censor, however, has picked out Gunless as the best he's ever played against.

Hillman was dropped from the Chicago Hunstmen's starting lineup back in May and is yet to find himself a new CDL outfit. He experienced his breakout season back in Infinite Warfare, pushing eUnited to some top placements before his eventual move to FaZe Clan at the end of that season.

Gunless has been earmarked by some as a problematic teammate, no more so than Prestinni and Arcitys, with whom he had a rather public falling out after departing eUnited.

Censor pinpoints the awareness and IQ of Hillman as areas he sets himself apart from other pros – despite his forced hiatus from the Call of Duty League.