Call of Duty

Why Call of Duty: Warzone should copy CSGO to fix its cheating problem

Published: 14/Feb/2021 11:42 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 11:46

by Calum Patterson
Warzone and CSGO prime
Activision / Valve

Warzone

Warzone, Call of Duty’s immensely popular battle royale, has been battling with its excessive cheating problem pretty much since launch. As hackers run rampant, the developers are struggling to keep up – but the solution is out there.

Although cheaters exist in almost every online game, and will continue to be, there is one reason why Warzone faces a bigger challenge than others: Price of entry.

Being free-to-play is part of Warzone’s success – there’s no question that if it had cost a premium, the player base would be a lot smaller. Fortnite and Apex Legends being free-to-play almost forced Activision’s hand, if they wanted to compete in the saturated BR market.

The downside is obvious though. Banning a cheater’s account will do little to deter them, as they can simply start a new account with another free version of the game. But, CS:GO, and other games, already have a solution for this.

Warzone Prime?

No, we’re not talking about Amazon Prime but rather CS:GO’s ‘Prime’ version. CS:GO, released in 2012 and went free-to-play in 2018.

Immediately, the first concern was that cheaters would overwhelm the servers, as there was no longer a pay-barrier to entry. But Valve had other ideas. They simply introduced what’s called ‘Prime matchmaking.’ Players who already owned the paid version were automatically upgraded, and new players could opt to pay $14.99/£11.49 for “Prime Status.”

There are a number of benefits for Prime Status members, including “Prime-exclusive souvenir items, item drops, and weapon cases.” But, the real benefit is Prime matchmaking. This option also requires a phone number to be linked to your account, and you can’t simply start a new account without linking a phone number to it as well.

Prime Matchmaking in CSGO
Valve
‘Prime Enabled’ matchmaking can’t guarantee zero cheaters, but it reduces the chances significantly.

This isn’t to say that the system is foolproof. Cheaters can still find their way into ‘Prime’ lobbies. But, what matters is that their numbers are significantly reduced.

Warzone could quite easily implement a similar feature – and we bet plenty of players would be willing to pay. Of course, anyone who has purchased the full version of Modern Warfare or Black Ops Cold War would automatically get ‘Prime Status.’ Free-to-play players could pay a nominal, one-off fee, enabling safer matchmaking and perhaps granting some rewards, a few levels on the battle pass for example, or exclusive skins.

Another way CS:GO attempts to manage the volume of hackers is through trust ratings. It must be said that this trust system is not without its criticisms either. But, generally, it works well to weed out either toxic players or potential cheaters.

A trust factor could be implemented into Warzone, but it would need to be transparent. Currently, some players believe they’ve been “shadow-banned” from regular matchmaking in Warzone because they’ve been reported too many times. This uncertainty isn’t good, and instead, players should be able to see their trust rating, and be able to work towards improving it.

Wallhacks in CSGO
Valve
Cheating still exists in CS:GO, but over the years developers have found ways to mitigate it.

Another aspect is that players in CS:GO cannot immediately jump into a ranked competitive match without playing some casual matches first, and a similar system is used in Overwatch. This also gives a ‘time buffer’ – meaning would-be cheaters will need to waste time in these games before they can ruin the proper experience for others.

Warzone could easily implement a buffer for new accounts, stipulating that they have to play five practice matches first, for example. This certainly wouldn’t put off the most determined of cheaters, but it’s another hurdle at least.

It’s clear that something needs to be done about hackers in Warzone. Some of the most popular content creators, who were once dedicated to the game, like Vikkstar, have ditched it.

The cheaters have also impacted the upper levels of competitive Warzone, with the very best players dropping out of tournaments as they can’t trust their opponents to be playing fair.

A paid membership like Prime would likely get some backlash for Activision, as players would criticize the developers for trying make money out of the problem instead of fixing it. But, ultimately, it would still be better than the current situation, where the ease of access for cheaters to get right back on with a new account is almost certainly contributing to the problem overall.

FIFA

FIFA 21 eMLS League Series Two Finals: Stream, scores, standings, highlights

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:07 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 0:12

by David Purcell
MLS

FIFA 21

The eMLS League Series Two Finals are underway as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.

  • Quarter-finals take place on Saturday, February 13.
  • Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
  • New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.

Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.

In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will be looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2: Stream

Action will be streamed on the official MLS Twitch channel (embedded above), showing each match live. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

eMLS League Series 2: Season standings

# Player Club PTS GP GD
1 xbLeU ATX 27 12 19
2 KingCJ0 DC 26 12 16
3 AlanAvi DAL 25 12 21
4 Didychrislito NYC 24 12 16
5 Fiddle CIN 24 12 12
6 Maloney ORL 24 12 13
7 Kid M3mito CHI 22 12 15
8 BENR SJ 21 12 3

Day one recap: Didychrislito sets a marker as favorites cruise through

Day one was a day for the favorites as there were no major upsets in the eMLS League Series 2 Quarter-Finals. There were plenty of cagey affairs, kicked off by BenR scraping a late 1-0 win in the first game with xbLeU. Though, the Austin FC representative struck back in a pulsating 6-4 second leg, scoring two late goals to bag a 6-5 aggregate win.

The action did slow down a notch in the following games. DC United’s KingCJ0 surprised the viewers by putting KidM3Mito to the sword. He bagged early goals in the first legs, finishing up with a 3-1 win. CJ was cruising in leg two before two late consolations goals from Chicago Fire’s King M3Mito made it a respectable 5-3 aggregate scoreline.

From there, it was slightly plainer for the favorites. FC Dallas’ AlanAvi made sure the Twitch chat bets cashed without much worrying, taking down Orlando City’s Maloney with ease in convincing fashion. The 24-year-old completely dominated both legs, finishing up with a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win before seeing out the return fixture with a 1-0 victory.

In the final clash of the day, Series One winner Didychrislito bagged his semi-final berth by dismantling FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle 7-2. The New York City star was in complete control across both games, going as far as rounding the ‘keeper to make a statement that he’s hungry for the Series Two title as well.

eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores

semi-finals bracket for the eMLS League Series 2
MLS
The semi-finals are set for the eMLS League Series 2.

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT
QF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 6-5 BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 5-3 Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 1PM 4PM 9PM
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 4-0 vs Maloney (Orlando City) 2PM 5PM 10PM
QF: DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 7-2Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 3PM 6PM 11PM

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT
SF: xbLeU (Austin FC) vs DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 12PM 3PM 8PM
SF: KingCJO (D.C. United) vs AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 12PM 3PM 8PM
GF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM

eMLS League Series 2: Highlights

Follow all of the latest reactions from the teams, players and fans during the eMLS League Series Two right here.

eMLS League Series 2: Final placements

As this event is ongoing, there are no final placements at this time.

When all matches have been played and the winners are announced, this section will be updated. More to follow…