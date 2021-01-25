Logo
Why Call of Duty League players aren’t using Sniper Rifles

Published: 25/Jan/2021 5:46

Black Ops Cold War sniping gameplay
The world’s best Call of Duty players haven’t been using Sniper Rifles in Black Ops Cold War but there’s a good reason behind it. Here’s why.

Sniper Rifles have long been a staple of the CoD franchise. Some of the biggest moments in competitive history have come as a result of the one-shot killing machines. However, they’re completely absent at the very highest level in Black Ops Cold War.

While the Call of Duty League hasn’t officially started it’s 2021 season, we already have a sense of how things will look at the first proper event. Thanks to early scrims and the Kickoff Classic, we’ve seen how matches play out with Snipers gone from the game.

But why aren’t they making an impact? Why aren’t some of the most freakish aimers getting to flex their skills and produce more montage-worthy highlights this year? Let’s break down why snipers aren’t on display.

Sniper Rifles unofficially banned from competitive CoD

Black Ops Cold War sniping gameplay
Snipers have been unofficially ruled out for competitive play in Black Ops Cold War.

First and foremost, it’s important to understand the difference between the official competitive ruleset and the unofficial Gentlemen’s Agreements (GAs). Each and every year, a formal list of competitive settings are implemented across the competitive scene. These are outlined by CDL administration and apply to all levels of play from the League itself to the Challengers scene.

Meanwhile, GAs are unofficial rulings that all professional players follow. These essentially allow for the best players to further balance the state of competition. Certain guns overpowered but not addressed in the proper ruleset? They’ll be GAd in a matter of days. Perks or various equipment making too much of an impact? GAs will have them pulled from the game in no time.

These are mutual agreements among the world’s most experienced professionals. All players abide by the ever-evolving list of GAs.

With Black Ops Cold War thrust into the spotlight, it soon became apparent that Sniper Rifles were causing issues. While the weapons themselves are extremely accurate this year, with minimal flinch and high damage output, snipers themselves weren’t the root cause of the issue.

No smoke grenades, no snipers in the CDL

Black Ops Cold War smoke grenade
Smoke grenades are the primary reason why snipers aren’t currently in play.

It was primarily smoke grenades that led to all Sniper Rifles being GAd. Smokes have always been the main counter for snipers. Blocking key lines of sight essentially negates a powerful gun on the enemy team for a short period.

This can set up the perfect window for a flank, allow your team to take a more aggressive position, or even help you sneak to the objective. Unfortunately, smoke grenades don’t quite work as intended in Black Ops Cold War.

Weeks in team practice and top-level scrims, players began noticing more and more issues with smokes. There is currently a game-breaking exploit that allows players to see clearly through smoke from certain angles. In fact, some players simply don’t see smoke whatsoever.

One player could think they’re completely masked by the smoke effect, while another instantly locks onto them and guns them down without a hassle. Naturally, with the equipment being a major exploit, it was soon added to the list of GAs.

Shortly after, Sniper Rifles were added too. Without this piece of equipment to counter snipers, they were able to run wild on any given map. With one-shot kill potential, there needs to be some form of counter-play but it simply didn’t exist.

Will Sniper Rifles come back soon?

This choice wasn’t made overnight. Players experimented with various levels of restrictions before coming to this decision. From running snipers without any attachments to restricting them in specific game modes, everything was tested. It’s clear that if snipers could be in play, they would. Players are all for it with many of the biggest names calling out the ‘boring’ nature of CoD without them.

“No snipes is boring,” Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow tweeted on January 24. “Totally understand why, but SND without snipes and smokes is a snooze,” Tyler ‘TeePee’ Polchow chimed in.

For the time being, it simply isn’t meant to be. Snipers without smokes to counter them would be near impossible to play against.

Until a fix for the one-way smoke exploit makes its way to Black Ops Cold War, don’t expect to see snipers back in effect. As soon as Treyarch resolves the issues, however, it’s entirely likely the fan-favorites make an immediate return.

CoD Mobile Season 1 New Order early patch notes: Weapons, new map, release date, more

Published: 25/Jan/2021 4:15 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 4:18

CoD mobile season new order logo
Call of Duty Mobile is gearing up for the start of Season 1: New Order, which will launch in the last week of January. So, here’s what we know so far in terms of patch notes. 

Even though CoD Mobile has plenty of content in it already, the devs have been rolling out regular updates since launch to keep things fresh. 

These updates are, largely, big new season patches that bring a new theme to the game as well as new characters, new maps, and of course, new equipment like weapons and perks. 

With the first update of 2021, the devs are resetting the counter, so it won’t be Season 14 or Season 15 moving forward. Instead, we’re getting Season 1: New Order, and there are a few flashbacks coming. So, here’s what you need to know. 

COD Mobile characters in the battle royale mode
CoD Mobile takes some of the best parts of previous games and puts them under one umbrella.

CoD Mobile New Order Season 1 release date & time

CoD Mobile’s next major update is right around the corner. Season 1 goes live on Tuesday, January 26 at 4PM PT / 7PM ET.

While the community was left to speculate for a number of days, the devs soon confirmed this exact date and time in a January 4 tweet.

We now know exactly when we’ll be able to drop back in with all of the fresh content. Expect the launch hour to be flooded with returning players, so logging in could take a bit longer than usual.

New weapons – FAMAS & SKS

As for new weapons, again, they’re still being cryptic, but it doesn’t take a mastermind to figure out what is being teased.

Two weapons are coming – one resembling, and sounding a lot like the FAMAS from previous CoD titles. There is also another that looks like the SKS that has featured in Modern Warfare and Black Ops releases.

Given the devs love to have their own spin on things, the FAMAS has been renamed to the FR.556 in CoD Mobile. It looks to still pack one hell of a punch based on the early glimpse we’ve seen. It also boasts a fast rate of fire with minimal recoil.

Meanwhile, the SKS is arriving with its original name intact.

The powerful Marksman rifle is capable of taking down foes in a few quick taps of the trigger. It could shake up the meta with Season 1 so definitely be on the lookout for this new addition.

New map for CoD Mobile 2021 Season 1 – Reclaim

In terms of a new map, again, that’s been teased by the devs. However, if you’re new to CoD Mobile, you might not instantly know what is being teased.

The teaser does bear a resemblance to Picadilly from Modern Warfare, and some fans suggested that it might be something new altogether. However, the answer is a little simpler than that.

The new map for Season 1: New Order will actually be Reclaim, the map from the Season 13 test server. How do we know? Well, there’s a big Christmas tree in the middle of the teaser that lines up what we’ve seen from Reclaim. 

New Battle Royale mode for CoD Mobile – Blitz

There’s a frenetic BR mode dropping into CoD Mobile with Season 1. Blitz introduces a faster take on the standard format with “smaller zones, less time, and more action.”

With smaller circles, players will be forced into fights much sooner than in the regular BR playlist. Not only that, but zones move considerably faster than in the standard mode as well.

The mode aims to keep you on your toes while providing a bite-sized BR alternative. If you don’t have time for a full game, Blitz is a quicker option to get the same thrills at a much faster rate.

New CoD Mobile Battle Royale Class – Desperado

Season 1 brings a new class to shake things up on the battle royale side. Desperado aims to blur the lines as an “offensive defender.” Not only does the new class come with a deployable turret, but it also gives you the Last Stand ability.

The Shield Turret can be placed anywhere on the map and comes with “limitless ammo” for its duration. Players are somewhat defended while operating the turret, thanks to its well-placed shields. Of course, you’re still completely exposed from behind to keep things balanced.

Meanwhile, Last Stand allows you to get back on your feet in a dire situation. If you go down, you’ll pull out a pistol and have a chance at revenge. Securing a kill with this pistol will bring you back to life.

Who is the new character in CoD Mobile Season 1 New Order?

For those fans who like to get a new character at the start of the new season, that tradition should continue here, even with the change to Season 1.

Who will it be, though? Well, the devs have teased it being Raul Menendez – who should be a familiar face to Black Ops fans. Though, it hasn’t been confirmed just yet. So, we’ll have to wait and see. 

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation
Screenshot via Reddit
The CoD Mobile devs have teased Menendez for the new season.

As for bug fixes, weapon nerfs, and buffs, they haven’t been revealed by the devs just yet and should filter out just prior to the start of the new season.

Once they’re here, and we’ve got more confirmed information about Season 1: New Order, we’ll update this post so you won’t miss anything.