Who's the real favorite for the CDL Championship?

Of the twelve teams heading into the CDL Championship, six of them have been champions this season. With so many proven winners, it’s perhaps never been less clear who should be the most favored to claim Call of Duty’s biggest title.

At the start of the year, the top dogs seemed obvious - Atlanta FaZe, Chicago Huntsmen, and Dallas Empire boasted the most championship pedigree, and it wasn’t long before they proved such expectations right.

But as the season has progressed, new challengers have emerged. Florida Mutineers, New York Subliners, and Toronto Ultra all claimed home series wins towards the end of the season.

All have proven capable enough that they could well do so again. The big question that remains, of course, is who’s going to win the one that matters the most, and claim 2020 as their own?

Atlanta FaZe might look like the best team on paper, but they've also struggled to put their name on the trophy at a lot of events leading up to the playoffs.

And, with so much on the line, it will be a test of experience as much as skill. But, the fact the event is totally online could play into the hands of some teams more than others.