Wholesome Warzone: player befriends 11-year-old who gets bullied in-game

Call of Duty Warzone has over 100 million players, but one gamer was able to catch this heartwarming moment with an 11-year-old who has been bullied nonstop by random players.

With Warzone running wild with sweats and hackers, we may forget that there are some casual players out there who just want to enjoy their time.

Verdansk can for sure get emotions running high, whether clutching up a 1v4 for the win, falling to your death, or trash-talking in game. It’s reasonable to get caught up in the action, but sometimes it’s worth taking a breath and remembering how diverse the player base is.

Advertisement

In a moment that made headlines on Reddit, Warzone players are reminded that Verdansk has some innocent soldiers. Toxicity and trash talk are part of the game, but ‘Quzga’ befriended an 11-year-old and, in doing so, proved why people should ease off the bullying.

Warzone player befriends victim of bullying

This Reddit post by Quzga made the top of the Warzone subreddit after capturing the moment of a young player telling his teammate how he has been bullied by other random players.

You can hear in the clip that the kid said he has had teammates that tricked him into giving away his weapons and not buying him back when they had enough money to do so. He said it made him sad and he deleted Warzone at one point.

Advertisement

Read more: Warzone players want popular Apex Legends feature to punish early quitters

Quzga went on to reply to his initial post saying that the other teammates had told him to shut up, so he took it in his own hands to talk to the kid and teach him some things about Warzone.

The 11-year-old’s reaction will melt your heart. According to Quzga the kid said he was the first person that wasn’t mean to him.

The community replied to the post asking for the player’s Activision ID so they could party up and get some wins in Verdansk.

Read More: Shroud explains biggest lesson Warzone devs learned from Blackout

Other players also praised Quzga for his actions as one Redditor said, “That was some nice wholesomeness that was good to wake up to. Also good on you for that one as a gamer and a dad I know how toxic online Games can be, you probably made that kid’s day.”