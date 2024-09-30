Who is Peter Stormare from Black Ops 6? All movies & TV shows

The latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 commercial features Swedish actor Peter Stormare reprising his role as ‘The Replacer’, a Black Ops 4 character that can replace anyone at their job while they stay home to play the latest CoD game. But what other movies and TV shows has Stormare been in?

If you played Black Ops 4, you’ll remember Stormare as The Replacer, who was primarily an in-game character in battle royale mode Blackout. Even if you didn’t, you’ll almost certainly recognize the actor in the Black Ops 6 commercial from somewhere.

The very first commercial in a new series of them, called The Replacer Returns, first aired on September 29, 2024, with The Replacer taking on various roles such as a firefighter, a taxi driver, and a street vendor.

But if you did recognize the actor, Peter Stormare, there’s a pretty good reason for it, as he’s been in some absolutely huge movies and TV shows throughout his career.

Here’s a list of some of the most notable characters he played, according to IMDB:

Fargo (Gaear Grimsrud)

The Brothers Grimm (Grivaldi)

Constantine (Satan)

Armageddon (Lev Andropov)

1923 (Lucca)

So Long, Marianne (Irving Layton)

Longmire (Chance Gilbert)

As well as these, 71-year-old Stormare has voiced various video game characters, such as King Jorunn in The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, Johann Strauss in Quake 4, and Arach Jalaal in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

Activision The Replacer first debuted in Black Ops 4 in 2018

Stormare’s television career dates back to 1978, when he first appeared as a fresh-faced 25-year-old in the Swedish TV comedy “Hur bär du dig åt, människa?!” as Peter Storm.

Back in Black Ops 4 a variant of The Replacer, called The Liquidator, was made available as a Special Order in the Black Market, so we may see more of Stormare and his Replacer character throughout the BO6 life cycle.