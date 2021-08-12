Which CDL Team Can Win Champs From Losers?

There are a set of obvious favorites heading into CoD Champs, but can any of the bottom four CDL franchises at the event pull off an upset and take home the crown?

Everyone loves an underdog story, and Skyz’s Florida Mutineers, Kenny’s LA Thieves, Standy’s Minnesota ROKKR, and HyDra’s New York Subliners are all hoping for exactly that heading into CoD Champs.

While all of these teams are incredibly strong on their day and have a roster of talented players, each of them has a set of fundamental issues holding them back.

Join Dexerto’s Andrew Campion as he breaks down the strengths, weaknesses, and chances of the underdogs!

