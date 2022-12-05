Where to find Warzone 2’s Art Museum Key in DMZ

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2’s Art Museum Key is a valuable item in DMZ that gives you access to a locked room filled with loot, so let’s take a look at how you can get your hands on the Art Museum Key.

In Warzone 2’s DMZ mode, loot is extremely valuable as players are tasked with successfully smuggling the items out of a match by exfilling.

This means the tension is always high and the risk of losing your loot to an enemy is always there, making the mode extremely fun.

One of the best ways to obtain top-tier loot is by unlocking specific rooms across the map using keys. Well, one door that a lot of players are keen to open can be found at the Art Museum location in Al Mazrah city.

Of course, to access the locked room, you’ll need the Art Museum Key and luckily, there are a few ways to get your hands on it.

Activison Warzone 2’s DMZ mode is filled with secret locations brimming with loot.

How to get Art Museum Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

Unfortunately, there is no method in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode that will guarantee you the Art Museum Key straight away.

Instead, you’ll have to explore and complete a variety of tasks in the hopes that you’ll finally get your hands on the item.

These are the ways you can obtain the Art Museum Key in Warzone 2:

Kill AI enemies

Complete HVT contracts

Open loot containers

Search through lockers

Eventually, you will get lucky and secure the Art Museum Key for yourself which will grant you access to a room filled to the brim with useful loot.

Just be ready to take on a wave of AI enemies when you get inside, as going in unprepared could result in a quick death.