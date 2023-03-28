Where to find the car crash Site Near the observatory in Warzone 2 DMZ

Season 2 introduces a new set of missions to Warzone 2 DMZ, one of which demands keen detective work. Here is how to complete the Break Check mission.

The Warzone 2 Season 2 update delivered plenty of fresh content for DMZ fans. Season 2 features a progress wipe, resetting mission progress, contraband weapon inventories, and key stashes. DMZ players were reluctant to the change but came around when they learned that insured weapon slots remain unlocked.

Infinity Ward focused on making DMZ still feel fresh for players who already accomplished everything during Season 1. With that in mind, the new missions were designed to utilize all three exclusion zones. Unfortunately, one mission spanning across caused more than a few headaches for community members.

Let’s jump right into what’s required for the Break Check mission in DMZ.

Activision DMZ is home to a very passionate fan base.

How to complete the Break Check mission in DMZ

The first step for Break Check is locating the crash site near Zaya Observatory on Al Mazrah. However, the mission doesn’t give you the exact location of the crash. You can find it on the top ridge of the Observatory.

When you reach the crash site, you will find the hard drive next to a flipped-over car on fire. In the image below, the yellow marker reveals the exact location of the crash site.

Once you have the hard drive, the next step of the mission requires you to extract the hard drive safely.

From there, squads take the hard drive to Ashika Island and drop it off at the Dead Drop in the underground cave system. The difficult part is that if you die, you need to go back to Al Mazrah and start over again.

The Waterways Dead Drop Dumpster is tricky to find on Ashika Island, so check out our guide, revealing every Dead Drop location. If you are lucky enough to fend off enemies trying to steal the hard drive from you and AI combatants in the Waterways, dropping it off on Ashika Island is the final step.