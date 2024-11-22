When is Stakeout 24/7 coming back to Black Ops 6?

Stakeout 24/7 is the perfect place to level up guns in Black Ops 6 multiplayer but the mode is currently unavailable, leaving players wondering when it’s coming back. Here’s what we know.

Although the maps in BO6 have been heavily criticized, Stakeout has emerged as a fan favorite. Just like Shipment and Nuketown before it, players have fallen in love with the close-quarters, frantic map and it’s become the go-to place to grind camos.

So, when a 24/7 playlist was added, fans made full use of it. It was later removed as part of the Season 1 update, but is Stakeout 24/7 coming back to Black Ops 6?

When is Stakeout 24/7 mode returning?

There is currently no word on when Stakeout 24/7 is returning to Black Ops 6, as the devs are yet to officially confirm if it will come back.

However, given how popular the mode was, it shouldn’t be too long before it’s thrown back into the mix.

In terms of when it could be reintroduced, playlist updates usually drop every Thursday in Black Ops 6, adding new modes and removing others. Treyarch usually teases what these will be in the days leading up, to keep your eyes on their X page for an announcement.

Ever since Stakeout 24/7 disappeared, players have been repeatedly calling for it to come back. Reddit, in particular, has been flooded with posts arguing that it’s the ideal map for camo grinding.

Since BO6 mostly revolves around headshots to earn most of its skins, the map’s tight corridors make it much easier, especially if you’re going for SMGs or Shotguns.

Of course, Stakeout itself is still part of the regular map rotation if you include Face Off in your search. While other small maps like Warhead and Pit are also in the mix, players will often vote to skip them in the hopes of getting Stakeout.

Otherwise, although it’s not quite as chaotic, Nuketown 24/7 is arguably the next best thing if you’re hunting headshots or farming kills for the Hit List event.