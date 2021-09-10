When is Plunder coming back to Warzone?

Warzone’s Season 5 Reloaded update saw the removal of Plunder to make room for the new 50v50 Clash mode, but when will the money collecting mode make its return?

The highly anticipated Season 5 Reloaded update has arrived and it’s introduced a range of fresh content into Warzone. From the new Judge Dredd operator to the 50v50 Clash mode, Raven certainly didn’t hold back with the latest patch.

However, despite all of the exciting additions, some players were disappointed that the fan-favorite Plunder mode was removed to make room for Clash.

Of course, this begs the question, when is Plunder going to return to Warzone? Luckily, we know the exact date and there isn’t too long to wait before you can continue collecting huge amounts of cash.

What happened to Plunder in Warzone?

As mentioned above, Warzone’s Plunder mode was removed from the game in the Reloaded patch and was replaced by Clash. Although it’ll be a little while before the money collecting mode returns, it’s not gone for good.

Raven regularly changes around the playlists, even occasionally replacing the staple BR modes. While a lot of players used Plunder to level up their weapons, Clash is just as effective for farming kills, so don’t forget to try it out!

What date is Plunder returning to Warzone?

Thanks to an upcoming playlist schedule from Raven, we know that Plunder will be returning to Warzone on September 30, 2021.

That means there isn’t long to wait before you can squad up and get back to collecting as much cash as possible. In the meantime, if you’re looking to master Clash, consider checking out our dedicated guide.

Don’t forget to check out our Call of Duty homepage for all the latest news, guides, and leaks.