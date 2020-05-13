When is CDL Seattle? Schedule, teams, more

With reigning champs Atlanta FaZe on the sidelines, who will take the next Call of Duty League title? We look ahead to CDL Seattle, where Huntsmen will be looking to return to winning ways.

CDL Florida saw Atlanta FaZe take home top honors, after both the Mutineers and RØKKR crashed out in the group stages. Following a complete roster shuffle, OpTic Gaming LA will be looking to go one step further and take their first-ever CDL event as they head into their third consecutive tournament.

Seattle Surge, Chicago Huntsmen and their local rivals, Los Angeles Guerrillas, will each have something to say about that, as they’re welcomed back into the fold. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of CDL Seattle.

When is CDL Seattle?

CDL Seattle will take place between May 22-24. Given the current global situation, the Call of Duty League will continue to operate with an online format — meaning that events will now pan across three days as opposed to two.

The event format hasn’t changed, so the first team from each group to score two wins will head straight to the semifinals on May 24. Teams who manage to get through with two wins and one loss will shortly follow.

Who is playing in CDL Seattle?

All eight teams have been split into two groups. Two from each group will make it to the single-elimination bracket, while two will be heading home early. Here’s how both groups weigh up.

Group A

London Royal Ravens

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Seattle Surge

New York Subliners

Group B

Paris Legion

Chicago Huntsmen

Minnesota RØKKR

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

Kicking off things in Group A will be the Royal Ravens versus Guerrillas. Both teams are yet to go head-to-head, but the Brit’s will be looking to get off to a good start after a poor dip in form from the previous two events.

The hosts have a tough opener against New York Subliners, but after Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt recently stepped back into the starting lineup, this could be the shift in momentum the squad needs.

On the other side of the fence in Group B, Legion will be locking horns with Huntsmen (who are rumored to be shuffling things around with their starting roster). Meanwhile, OpTic will have to fend off Adam ‘GodRx’ Brown and co., as RØKKR will be looking to bounce-back from their early exit at CDL Florida.

1st Place – 50 CDL Points

2nd Place – 30 CDL Points

3rd/4th Place – 20 CDL Points

5th/6th Place – 10 CDL Points

7th/8th Place – 0 CDL Points

The action from two double-elimination groups on Friday and Saturday will lead to Sunday’s playoffs. The schedule for the weekend's games can be found below.

Friday, May 22

Round Match PST EST BST (May 22/23) AEDT (May 23) Group B R1 Chicago Huntsmen vs Paris Legion 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 7:00 AM Group A R1 Los Angeles Guerrillas vs London Royal Ravens 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 8:30 AM Group B R1 OpTic Gaming Los Angeles vs Minnesota RØKKR 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 10:00 AM Group A R1 New York Subliners vs Seattle Surge 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 11:30 AM

Saturday, May 23

Round Match PST EST BST (May 23/24) AEDT (May 24) Group B WR2 TBD vs TBD 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:00 PM 4:00 AM Group A LR1 TBD vs TBD 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM 5:30 AM Group B WR2 TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 7:00 AM Group A LR1 TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 8:30 AM Group B LR2 TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 10:00 AM Group A LR2 TBD vs TBD 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 11:30 AM

Sunday, May 24

Round Match PST EST BST (May 24/25) AEDT (May 25) Semifinal 1 TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 7:00 AM Semifinal 2 TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 8:30 AM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 10:00 AM

So who’s your money on? Seattle will be looking to defend their first home series, but will have to fend off tough opposition to do so.

For more information about the 2020 CDL season, visit our Call of Duty League 2020 hub, which includes the latest standings, full season schedule, official format, ruleset and more.