When is CDL Seattle? Schedule, teams, more

With reigning champs Atlanta FaZe on the sidelines, who will take the next Call of Duty League title? We look ahead to CDL Seattle, where Huntsmen will be looking to return to winning ways.
CDL Florida saw Atlanta FaZe take home top honors, after both the Mutineers and RØKKR crashed out in the group stages. Following a complete roster shuffle, OpTic Gaming LA will be looking to go one step further and take their first-ever CDL event as they head into their third consecutive tournament.
Seattle Surge, Chicago Huntsmen and their local rivals, Los Angeles Guerrillas, will each have something to say about that, as they’re welcomed back into the fold. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of CDL Seattle.
When is CDL Seattle?
CDL Seattle will take place between May 22-24. Given the current global situation, the Call of Duty League will continue to operate with an online format — meaning that events will now pan across three days as opposed to two.
The event format hasn’t changed, so the first team from each group to score two wins will head straight to the semifinals on May 24. Teams who manage to get through with two wins and one loss will shortly follow.
Who is playing in CDL Seattle?
All eight teams have been split into two groups. Two from each group will make it to the single-elimination bracket, while two will be heading home early. Here’s how both groups weigh up.
Group A
- London Royal Ravens
- Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Seattle Surge
- New York Subliners
Group B
- Paris Legion
- Chicago Huntsmen
- Minnesota RØKKR
- OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
Kicking off things in Group A will be the Royal Ravens versus Guerrillas. Both teams are yet to go head-to-head, but the Brit’s will be looking to get off to a good start after a poor dip in form from the previous two events.
The hosts have a tough opener against New York Subliners, but after Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt recently stepped back into the starting lineup, this could be the shift in momentum the squad needs.
On the other side of the fence in Group B, Legion will be locking horns with Huntsmen (who are rumored to be shuffling things around with their starting roster). Meanwhile, OpTic will have to fend off Adam ‘GodRx’ Brown and co., as RØKKR will be looking to bounce-back from their early exit at CDL Florida.
- 1st Place – 50 CDL Points
- 2nd Place – 30 CDL Points
- 3rd/4th Place – 20 CDL Points
- 5th/6th Place – 10 CDL Points
- 7th/8th Place – 0 CDL Points
The action from two double-elimination groups on Friday and Saturday will lead to Sunday’s playoffs. The schedule for the weekend's games can be found below.
Friday, May 22
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST (May 22/23)
|AEDT (May 23)
|Group B R1
|Chicago Huntsmen vs Paris Legion
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|7:00 AM
|Group A R1
|Los Angeles Guerrillas vs London Royal Ravens
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|8:30 AM
|Group B R1
|OpTic Gaming Los Angeles vs Minnesota RØKKR
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Group A R1
|New York Subliners vs Seattle Surge
|5:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|1:30 AM
|11:30 AM
Saturday, May 23
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST (May 23/24)
|AEDT (May 24)
|Group B WR2
|TBD vs TBD
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|4:00 AM
|Group A LR1
|TBD vs TBD
|11:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|5:30 AM
|Group B WR2
|TBD vs TBD
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|7:00 AM
|Group A LR1
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|8:30 AM
|Group B LR2
|TBD vs TBD
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Group A LR2
|TBD vs TBD
|5:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|1:30 AM
|11:30 AM
Sunday, May 24
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST (May 24/25)
|AEDT (May 25)
|Semifinal 1
|TBD vs TBD
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|7:00 AM
|Semifinal 2
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|8:30 AM
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|10:00 AM
So who’s your money on? Seattle will be looking to defend their first home series, but will have to fend off tough opposition to do so.
For more information about the 2020 CDL season, visit our Call of Duty League 2020 hub, which includes the latest standings, full season schedule, official format, ruleset and more.