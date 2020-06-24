When is CDL New York? Schedule, teams, more

New York Subliners Home Series will host some of the Call of Duty League’s finest talent, where the hosts will be looking to claim their first CDL tournament as the reigning champs sit on the sidelines.
Florida Mutineers tore through the competition at CDL Paris, making them the first team to win consecutive tournaments, as well as the first team to chalk up three event victories this season.
But with both Mutineers and Empire sitting out of CDL New York, there’s an opening for FaZe to extend their lead at the top of the standings. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of CDL New York.
When is CDL New York?
CDL New York will take place between July 10-12. As with all events since Dallas’ Home Series, the Call of Duty League will be continuing to use their online format.
As usual, The first team in each group to net two wins will earn a direct ticket to Sunday’s semifinals. Teams scraping through with two wins and a loss will follow them and meet the winner’s of the groups from the opposite side of the bracket.
Who is playing in CDL New York?
All eight teams have been split into two groups. Two from each group will make it to the single-elimination bracket, while two will be heading home early.
CDL New York groups
Group A
- Paris Legion
- Toronto Ultra
- Atlanta FaZe
- Los Angeles Guerrillas
Group B
- London Royal Ravens
- Chicago Huntsmen
- Minnesota RØKKR
- New York Subliners
In Group A, Paris Legion will be looking to put their woes behind them, as they find themselves sinking towards the bottom of the CDL standings after eight losses on the bounce, which has negated their promising start to the season. Meanwhile, FaZe will be looking to make it to Sunday’s playoffs unscathed, as they have a relatively easy group compared with previous weeks.
On the flip side of the bracket, Group B is as stacked as they come. Huntsmen will be looking to continue their good form against Royal Ravens to give them the best possible start. The hosts face an unpredictable RØKKR, whose form has been a shell of their former selves, who seemed to excel in the LAN environment.
- 1st Place – 50 CDL Points
- 2nd Place – 30 CDL Points
- 3rd/4th Place – 20 CDL Points
- 5th/6th Place – 10 CDL Points
- 7th/8th Place – 0 CDL Points
CDL New York schedule
The action from two double-elimination groups on Friday and Saturday will lead to Sunday’s playoffs. The schedule for the weekend's games can be found below.
Friday, July 10
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST (May Jul 10/11)
|AEDT (Jul 11)
|Group A R1
|Paris Legion vs Toronto Ultra
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|7:00 AM
|Group B R1
|Chicago Huntsmen vs London Royal Ravens
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|8:30 AM
|Group A R1
|Atlanta FaZe vs Los Angeles Guerrillas
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Group B R1
|New York Subliners vs Minnesota RØKKR
|5:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|1:30 AM
|11:30 AM
Saturday, July 11
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST (Jul 11/12)
|AEDT (Jul 12)
|Group A WR2
|TBD vs TBD
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|4:00 AM
|Group A LR1
|TBD vs TBD
|11:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|5:30 AM
|Group B WR2
|TBD vs TBD
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|7:00 AM
|Group B LR1
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|8:30 AM
|Group A LR2
|TBD vs TBD
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Group B LR2
|TBD vs TBD
|5:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|1:30 AM
|11:30 AM
Sunday, July 12
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST (Jul 12/13)
|AEDT (Jul 13)
|Semifinal 1
|TBD vs TBD
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|7:00 AM
|Semifinal 2
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|8:30 AM
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|10:00 AM
As the season edged closer to its grand soiree, teams will be looking to notch as many points as possible on the board, to put them in the best possible position.
For more information about the 2020 CDL season, visit our Call of Duty League 2020 hub, which includes the latest standings, full season schedule, official format, ruleset and more.