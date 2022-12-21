When is Building 21 back in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode?

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

Building 21 has been removed from DMZ already, so naturally, a lot of players are wondering when it will return to Warzone 2.

Building 21 was a surprise hit among the Warzone 2 community – according to many it was an overall better version of DMZ. Infinity Ward surprised players on December 20 by pulling it from Warzone without any prior notice.

While it was public knowledge that the map is a temporary addition, its sudden departure confused a lot of players and left a sour taste.

“This is really confusing,” commented PrestigeIsKey, a Call of Duty content creator. Many replies agreed, with some accusing Infinity Ward of “time-gating content for no reason.”

The good news is that the mode is coming back. Despite the fact that Infinity Ward did not give a date, if you simply turn on the game and start up DMZ there’s a timer counting down towards Building 21’s return.

When is Building 21 coming back?

The in-game timer for Building 21 states that the mode will be back on December 24, around 12 AM EST. Whether that timer gets delayed and whether it actually announces when Building 21 is back in the game is something we will have to wait and see.

In the meantime, players can farm keycards to access Building 21 in the DMZ before it comes back. Or prepare by reading our Building 21 weapons case guide to check out the map’s rewards.

Outfitting your guns with the most meta attachments is also recommended for the brutal firefights in Building 21.