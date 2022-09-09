When does Warzone Rebirth Quads finish? End date & time

Warzone fans were furious when the developers removed Rebirth Island from the map rotation.

Warzone players have been begging for Rebirth Island Quads’ return, and they finally got their wish. Here is everything you need to know about the map’s end date and time.

Warzone Season 5 introduced a map rotation system for the first four weeks. There is a daily map rotation from Monday through Thursday, and weekends focus on LTM additions.

Caldera and Fortune’s Keep will always have Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads available to play. Rebirth Island is part of a weekday rotation and will not always be available to play daily. The map will only be available on random days and weekends.

The decision to not include Rebirth Island aggravated the Warzone community, and they blasted the “dumb” update. The small-scaled map became insanely popular after the launch of Warzone Pacific, and players are demanding the developers stop removing it from playlist updates.

Fortunately, Rebirth Island is back in the map rotation for a limited time. Here is everything you need to know about its long-awaited return to Warzone.

When does Rebirth Islands Quads end

Rebirth Island Resurgence Quads is live from September 9-11. On Monday, September 12, at around 1 p.m. EST, the game mode will no longer be available.

Instead of regular quads, Rebirth Island will have Resurgence Quads. In Resurgence, there is no gulag. Players can immediately respawn into the game if one squad member is alive.

Raven Software is also adding a Sticks and Stone mode to Caldera.

Sticks and Stones is a classic CoD game mode featuring load-outs of a crossbow, ballistic knife, and a tomahawk or combat axe.

The developers previously said they “will monitor sentiment” regarding playlist changes made.

This could potentially be one of the last times we see Rebirth Island playable in Warzone, so make sure to log in and play while you can.