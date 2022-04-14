When are Fighter & Bomber Planes returning in Warzone? Devs silently remove new vehicles

Warzone Pacific saw the addition of Fighter and Bomber Planes, however these were temporarily disabled by devs. Since, there has been no sign of them and many people are wondering, when plans are coming back to Warzone.

When Warzone transitioned into the Pacific era, players were greeted with loads of new content. This included Vanguard Royale, an exclusive battle royale experience with World War 2-themed vehicles including planes.

However, these flying machines were extremely overpowered. Pilots would abuse them to boost their K/D, win games, and even end up banned for doing so. Randomly on March 4, Raven Software revealed that they would be turned off while they “investigate an issue.“

Now, with Season 3 on the horizon, planes have yet to enabled again and players may be wondering when on Earth these will be coming back. Here’s everything we know about planes taking the skies once again on Caldera.

When are planes returning to Warzone

Fighter and Bomber Planes have been disabled for almost two months in the battle royale and unfortunately there currently is no timetable for when they will return.

Planes were exclusive to Vanguard Royale, but in the Season 2 Reloaded update, that mode was removed from the game to create one large BR experience for all players.

While this doesn’t confirm anything, it does make some wonder if these will ever see the light of day again. Since Raven said they are turned off, and it’s still marked on their Trello board, it’s unlikely that they were permanently removed. But it is interesting that there has been no mention of these since their removal.

Season 3 is set to release on April 27 and until the official Roadmap is revealed it is uncertain if planes will be back in the new content drop. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on Fighter and bomber Planes emerge.