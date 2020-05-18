What’s Going Wrong with Chicago Huntsmen?

Chicago Huntsmen entered the inaugural Call of Duty League season with the weight of the world on their shoulders, with a star-studded line-up and a legion of devoted fans following the likes of Scump, H3CZ and FormaL over to Chicago. At first, Chicago lived up to expectations, starting the season unbeaten and taking the win at London’s CDL Home Series. It seemed like the reuniting of the Scump and FormaL T2P duo was going to be just as devastating as it was the first time around, with little to no competition able to usurp them. Advertisement

Now, though, halfway through the CDL season, the Huntsmen’s fortunes have turned a tide. They’re no longer unbeaten, and in fact look very much beatable, having struggled against even mid-table opposition during recent tournaments.

Arcitys has attributed it to Chicago simply not knowing how to play the game properly, but the issue seems to be much deeper than that. Amid rumors of roster changes, with Gunless claiming he received no warning that he was being benched, there seems to be a number of clashes within the Chicago side.

So what is the deal? What exactly is going wrong with Chicago Huntsmen and – more importantly – how do they fix it?