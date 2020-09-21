What’s coming to Warzone & Modern Warfare: XP promo, playlists, more

It's the final week before the launch of Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 6, which means it's time for the last Double XP promo weekend for S5. Here's everything you need to know about what's coming this week.

The final week of Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 is finally here. While fans are eager to learn more information about the upcoming season, they'll more than likely have to wait a couple more days before knowing exactly what new maps, modes, and weapons are coming.

Until then, players still have all the content from Season 5 to hold them over. If you've been looking to level up your battle pass, jump into some modes, or get a fresh new look for your character before the season officially ends, now seems to be the perfect time to hop back into both Modern Warfare and Warzone.

The big news is that another wave Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and even Double Battle Pass progression is coming, which means you'll have help for that final push for Level 155 Tier 100 in the Battle Pass. All three boosts are set to go live on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 10:00 AM PDT / 1:00 PM EDT and will last until September 28, 2020, ending at that same time.

Multiplayer

On the Multiplayer side of things, Shipment 24/7 and Shoot House 24/7 will be activated this week. Previously, Shoot the Ship 24/7, which combined both maps into one playlist, was available but now it seems like Activision wanted to give players the option of going into either map.

In addition, a Deathmatch Domination + Drop Zone playlist is also coming, as well as the 3v3 Snipers variant mode in Gunfight, in which every weapon is a sniper rifle or marksman rifle blueprint.

Warzone

Warzone players will be able to jump back into Mini Royale Trios for the first time in a while. This mode, which was introduced at the start of Season 5, provides an expedited battle royale experience, constricting a limited number of players to a very small circle. This means that matches will generally go by quicker and certainly be more intense than the regular playlists.

This should be available alongside the regular BR Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads playlists, as well as whatever Plunder mode the devs decide to keep on.

Finally, when it comes to the store, players will have a couple of new bundles to purchase. Easily the most notable one is that of the 'Beyond the Pale' bundle, which includes a new skin for the popular Ghost Operator, as well as two weapon variants, a new weapon charm, emblem, and more. It's set to cost 2,000 COD points, which is equivalent to around $20.

There's also a new sniper rifle blueprint that'll be coming as part of the 'Notice Me: IV' set, which also will include a weapon charm, calling card, and emblem.

The playlist update in Modern Warfare and Warzone will most likely go live on Tuesday, September 22 at around 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, followed by the Double XP promo weekend.