What's coming to Modern Warfare this week: New Warzone LTM & more

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare devs have revealed the playlist changes coming to multiplayer and Warzone for the next week – with the battle royale getting a new limited-time mode.

Ever since Modern Warfare launched back in October, and Warzone subsequently joined the party in March, Infinity Ward have been keeping the new content flowing – be that in the form of new cosmetics, new weapons, or even new maps.

These regular updates have come when the devs usher in a new season, but they’ve kept players on their toes with weekly playlist updates too.

The weekly playlist updates usually put the new multiplayer maps into the spotlight with a 24/7 rotation or add a new twist to the ever-changing landscape of Verdansk in the battle royale. So, here are the changes you’ll find in Warzone for the week beginning August 31.

Modern Warfare & Warzone playlist changes – August 31

For anyone dropping into the normal multiplayer mode, you’ll be able to play Shoot the Ship – the 24/7 rotation of Shipment and Shoot House – as well as Ground War reinforce.

On top of that, Search and Rescue will also be available to play. The Kill Confirmed meets Search and Destroy hybrid might sound like Cyber Attack but you won’t be able to run around and take enemies down with the explosives.

As for Warzone, a limited-time mode called Kingslayer will be available to play – as will Blood Money Quads. Kingslayer is all about taking down the best players in the game, so keep an eye on your map.

The usual battle royale modes – Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads – will also still be running in Warzone, so you don’t have to worry about playing something else. They will still be there and available.

There is no Double XP running throughout the week, but on September 7, there will be Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass Tier Progression all day long, so make sure you cash in.