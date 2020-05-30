What's coming in June CoD mobile update: Battle Royale map changes, more

The Call of Duty: Mobile developers have revealed part of what is coming in their June updates – including changes to the battle royale map and even the return of Kill Confirmed.

With the launch of Call of Duty Mobile coming back in October, Activision has taken some the fan-favorite maps, weapons, and modes from previous console titles and thrown them together into one pot.

As a result, Call of Duty: Mobile has become a hugely popular mobile title – though it isn’t all because of nostalgia. The developers have given their game a unique battle royale map and kept everything fresh with regular updates and seasons as they’ve even dipped into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and plucked out the Gulag.

CoD Mobile battle royale map changes

With June on the horizon, Activision has revealed what is coming in their next set of updates – with the biggest coming in the form of the expansion to the Isolated battle royale map.

In their next update, the developers will be adding seven new locations in Black Market, Downtown, Frigid Wetlands, Harbor, Heat, Sanitarium, and Ski Town. These new northern spots aren’t just the only new things coming to the BR. There is also a fresh vehicle to use and new enemies to conquer.

🗺 More places, more action!⁣

🔎 A deeper dive in the new locations being added to #CODMobile Battle Royale next week!⁣

⁣

🤔 Which location are you the most excited for? pic.twitter.com/bc4oYifmbU — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) May 30, 2020

Kill Confirmed returning in June

Aside from the battle royale additions, the developers have also confirmed that Kill Confirmed will also be making its return in June after it was shuttered out of rotation.

The popular game mode has, so far, only been used as a limited-time mode it will be returning alongside some other modes next month. However, the Rapid Fire game mode will be leaving CoD Mobile’s rotation come June 4.

Obviously, these aren’t the only new additions coming in June as the developers have also confirmed that the HBR will be available for free next month.

Whatever else they have up their sleeves still remains to be seen but it is already beginning to look like a pretty stacked update.