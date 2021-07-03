What sniper scopes have glint in Warzone? Secret changes to sights in Season 4

Having the right sniper setup for Warzone is key if you’re aiming to pick up a win, but some classes and scopes are much stronger than others thanks to their lack of glint. So, here’s what you need to know.

Given that Verdansk is so big, Warzone players pretty much all use a sniper or a marksman rifle at some point to pick off an enemy who is just out of range of their assault rifle. That point is punctuated by the KAR having been the most popular for a few seasons now.

Though, you can’t just post up in one spot and aim down sight, waiting for a foe to cross your path. Your position will be given away by the glint that your sniper scope gives off, if you’re using a scope that has a glint anyway.

Advertisement

Since the start of Season 4, some players have suggested that the ‘no glint’ bug is back, but actually, it seems to have been caused by some secret changes to the attachments.

Cold War sniper scopes with glint in Warzone

As popular YouTuber JGOD points out, Cold War sights don’t have any description in-game to inform you as to whether or not they give off a glint.

Some players will, of course, dig deeper to find out if their chosen sight has a glint, but many players won’t, and may just assume that they have the benefit of no glint.

Well, according to JGOD, the only Cold War sights that do have a glint are ones that are 4x and above. Though, the 4x sights may only have a smaller glint than the rest. However, we’ve listed those with a glint below.

Advertisement

LW3-Tundra default scope

Swiss K31 default scope

Ultrazoom Custom

Hangman RF

Vulture Custom Zoom

SUSAT Multizoom

Royal and Cross 4X

Modern Warfare Warzone snipers with glint

As the YouTuber states, the Modern Warfare sniper scopes that display a glint in-game have a description alerting you to that.

Read More: Warzone SBMM services down as devs randomly privatize all player accounts

So, when you’re selecting a scope, you can actually see if it’s going to give away your position or not, whereas that’s not the case in Cold War.

Can please get updated Descriptions for Cold War Optics @RavenSoftware as they are misleading since they omit that they actually have glint. Thank you. Kar98k Description vs Tundra Description

(Both Have Glint) pic.twitter.com/CA355VoO7S — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) July 2, 2021

It remains to be seen if Raven Software will make the requested change so it’s easier to see what the attachment does, or if it’ll just be left for now.

Either way, you can use the list above so you’re not in for any shocks when you head into Verdansk.