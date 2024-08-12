What is the Arsenal Machine in Black Ops 6 Zombies & how to use it

Black Ops 6 Zombies will feature an Arsenal Machine to modify weapons for an extra boost. Here is everything we know, including how to use it.

The Black Ops 6 Zombies experience will again include many beloved features, such as the Perk-A-Cola machines and Wonder Weapons.

However, the developers have also announced that the round-based mode will introduce some new additions that are set to shake up the traditional Zombies mode in a big way.

The Arsenal Machine is one such new item that will offer some massive upgrades for Black Ops 6’s weapons, according to some early information.

As revealed by the developers, players can upgrade their weapons further using this machine, a handy tool when you find yourself entering the later rounds of your run and require some extra firepower to survive the neverending Zombie hordes.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Arsenal Machine in Black Ops 6 Zombies, including how it works.

Activision Black Ops 6 Zombies will feature different Ammo Mods for players to experiment with

What is the Arsenal Machine in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

The Arsenal Machine is a tool that allows players to modify their weapons in Black Ops 6 Zombies to boost damage via Ammo mods.

As explained by the developers, “Ammo Mods grant the affected weapon a percentage chance of dealing a special effect upon a successful projectile impact. Only one Ammo Mod can be applied to the weapon at a time, though you can purchase a new Ammo Mod as necessary.”

At launch, the following Ammo Mods will be available for players to unlock and use when playing Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Brain Rot: Bullets deal toxic damage. Each bullet has the chance to turn a Normal or Special enemy into an ally.

Cryo Freeze: Bullets deal frost damage. Each bullet has a chance to slow Normal or Special enemies.

Dead Wire: Bullets deal electrical damage. Each bullet has a chance to stun any Normal and Special enemy, generating a field that deals electric damage to nearby enemies.

Napalm Burst: Bullets deal fire damage. Each bullet has a chance to ignite Normal and Special enemies.

Shadow Rift: Bullets deal shadow damage. Each bullet has a chance to spawn a black hole if striking Normal or Special enemies, warping nearby zombies away and dropping some from the air at high speed.

Each of these unique Ammo Mods will also have six Augments to unlock and choose from which will further bolster the base effects of the modifications.

How to use the Arsenal Machine in BO6 Zombies

Like Perk-A-Cola and the Pack-A-Punch, the Arsenal Machine will be located across each BO6 Zombies map.

The first point of business when attempting to use the machine should be finding out where it is. However, it is still being determined if the Arsenal Machine will always spawn in the same location on maps or if it will be randomized.

Players must find and use Salvage to operate the Arsenal Machine during their playthrough. Salvage is automatically picked up when taking down Zombies and appears in green across maps.

Be sure to check back in with the article as we update it with all relevant information ahead of Black Ops 6’s launch on October 25, 2024.