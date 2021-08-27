What is buyback Solos in Warzone? Rules & how to play

Following a recent Warzone playlist update, buyback Quads, Trios, Duos, and Solos have replaced the traditional BR modes. But what are the rules, and when are the previous modes returning to the game?

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale titles in the genre and while fans love the game’s traditional BR format, there’s always a lot of excitement when an LTM is added.

While these LTMs only typically replace one or two of the playlist slots, they’re usually extremely popular while they’re available to play.

Well, for the first time ever, the devs have replaced every standard mode with a buyback equivalent, meaning players will always have a second chance in every match they play.

Advertisement

But what are the rules of buyback matches, and when will the traditional BR modes make their return?

What are the rules in Warzone’s buyback modes?

In a standard Warzone match, a death before 20 minutes would mean a trip to the Gulag and the chance of being eliminated from the match almost immediately.

However, in the ‘Buyback’ modes, players can buy their way back into a match if they have $4500 to hand once they’ve died. With the Gulag disabled, players can continuously redeploy back into a match as long as they have enough money.

That is until the 20-minute mark, where the game will then play out in the typical battle royale format.

Advertisement

While there isn’t a huge difference gameplay-wise when it comes to ‘Buyback’, players usually push more aggressively and go for more kills within the mode as there’s no risk of being eliminated if you have enough money.

When will Warzone’s traditional battle royale modes return?

Not everybody is pleased that Warzone has replaced every single BR mode with ‘Buyback’ and a lot of players want to know when they’re going to make a return.

As Raven Software typically makes playlist changes every Thursday, it’s likely that the BR modes or at least a few of them will return on September 2.

However, as of yet, the developers have not made any official statements on when we can expect to see the standard Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads back in Warzone.